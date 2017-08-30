2017.8.30 Ticket

Universal Ballet Company is bringing John Cranko’s masterpiece “Onegin” in November for the first time in four years. This drama ballet is especially loved by balletgoers in Korea and will also be a great piece for first timers to enter into the world of ballet. [UNIVERSAL BALLET COMPANY]

MUSICJamsil Indoor StadiumSept. 2-3: The artists who make up the roster of famed indie music label Antenna are coming together on the same stage for two nights. Expect to see head of Antenna, Yoo Hee-yeol, along with singer-songwriter Jung Jae-hyung, modern rock duo Peppertones, “K-Pop Star” season 4 semi-finalist Jung Seung-hwan and season 3 contestant Kwon Jin-ah, pictured above.The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallSept. 1-8: Considered one of the most important pianists of his generation, Paik Kun-woo will be playing all of Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas over the course of eight days. He last performed what is known as the Beethoven Cycle ten years ago.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. There is no performance on Monday. From Tuesday to Friday it starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won ($26.65) to 100,000 won.A package ticket to all eight concerts costs 200,000 won for A-seats and 280,000 won for S-seats.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5Olympic Park, Woori Art HallSept. 2-3: Turbo, a dance music duo who had their heyday in the late 1990s, is back on stage this summer. The group debuted in 1995 with two members - Kim Jong-kook and Kim Jung-nam - and after Jung-nam left the group a few years later, Mikey joined and performed with Jong-kook as Turbo. The three reunited in 2015. After the success of last year’s concert, this summer Turbo has new material to perform.The group will perform songs from the recently released album “Turbo Splash” in addition to some of their biggest hits.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallOct. 7: It is not common to see the double bass taking center stage as a solo instrument in Korea unless it is at a performance by young Korean double bassist Minje Sung. Critics say it is difficult to play the double bass with the power that Sung plays with, praising his ability and efforts to continue bringing the musical instrument under the spotlight.Sung became the first Asian winner of the International Johann Mattihias Sperger Competition for Double Bass in 2006 and the International Serge Koussevitzky Double Bass Competition the following year - two of three important international competitions for the double bass.For the upcoming recital titled “Originality,” Sung will be playing double bass pieces that show off the potential of the double bass as a solo instrument. Pianist Chyung Han-bin will accompany Sung on stage.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, which was formed in 1882, is performing in Korea for the sixth time, and this is the last performance with Simon Rattle as the artistic director. Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is rated as one of the revolutionary and distinctive conductors and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds create something new and fresh. This orchestra remains one of the powerful orchestras and legendary conductors such as Wilhelm Furtwangler, Herbert von Karajan have performed here.On Sunday, R. Strauss’s “Don Juan, Op. 20,” Brahms’ “Symphony No.4 in E Minor, Op.98” will be performed. On Monday, Stravinsky’s “Petruska” will be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 8 p.m. on Monday.Tickets range from 70,000 won to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSeoul Arts Center, Opera HallTo Sept. 3: Directed by Ko Seon-woong, this musical revolves around the tragic history that took place during the Japanese colonization of Korea. This piece is adapted from the novelist Jo Jung-rae’s eponymous 12-volume novel that depicts the everyday lives of the people at the time, especially centering around the lives of Gam Gol-daek’s family.As the Japanese are taking control of not only the land, but also the people, the musical tells the story of the resistance and the daily struggles of who had to suffer.Actors Ahn Jae-wook, Yoon Gong-joo and Kim Seong-nyeo will appear in the musical.The musical starts at 8 p.m. weekdays, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5D-Cube Arts CenterTo Oct. 8: Having first premiered in Korea in 1996, this Tony-Award winning show is set in New York City. In this performance filled with crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances, the role of Julian Marsh will be performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk. The role of Peggy will be performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the character Ben-Hur.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted to many movies and musicals, and the 1959 movie adaptation has been nominated for 11 Academy awards. Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, who is a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala.However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed of treason.The role of Ben-Hur will be played by veteran actor Yu Jun-sang, musical actor Park Eun-tae and Kai.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mixture between rock music and monologue, this stylish rock musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. This eight-timed Tony nominated piece was performed about 2,000 times after its Korean premiere in 2005. The musical revolves around a boy named Hansel who is living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel changes his name to Hedwig, and undergoes a sex change operation - but it fails. Hedwig flies to Kansas only to find out that he has been dumped. He starts to wear wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The role of Hedwig will be played by five different actors including actor Oh Man-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok.The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it starts at 2p.m., 5:15p.m., and at 8:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, it starts at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Opera HallNov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, Universal Ballet brings “Onegin” back to Seoul for the first time since 2013. The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in the 20th century European ballet.A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is a premiere example of a drama ballet. The compact storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCEOlympic Park, 88 Jandi MadangSept. 9: In his late 60s, Korean sori, or song, master Jang Sa-ik’s music combines elements of modern taste and Korean traditional music.He also sings Korean folk songs, contemporary tunes, and pansori (narrative singing).In this outdoor performance along with Ditto Orchestra, he will sing sorrowful tunes of Korean traditional music along with other vocalists in the first part of the program. Jang will also rearrange the tunes of popular Korean music in the show.The performance starts at 7 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won. Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 23-24: What started in 2007 as a small event at Korea University, the “Let’s Rock Festival” is back for its 11th year. There are not many music festivals that can be enjoyed in the city, but at this event, concertgoers will be able to enjoy music in an urban environment.At this two-day festival, artists such as Nell, Zion. T, Standing Egg, Urban Zakapa and 10cm will take place. Rock fans will also be able to enjoy the festival as bands such as No Brain, YB, Crying Nut, Silica Gel and Galaxy Express are also expected to take the stage at the festival.One-day ticket costs 77,000 won, and two-day ticket costs 119,000 won.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Incheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is “the world’s biggest club.”It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz.Tickets range from 130,000 won to 380,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.