Sports Briefs

GOLFWith a victory at the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, Park Sung-hyun climbed up a spot, to third, in the Rolex World Ranking on Tuesday.Park, who already has career earnings of over $1.87 million as of this season, is now the new money leader for the season and is second in the player of the year rankings. By Park moving up a spot in the world ranking, Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is now ranked fourth.Ryu So-yeon maintains the top spot, followed by Lexi Thompson of the United States. Choi Hye-jin, who singed a sponsorship deal with Lotte on Monday, is ranked 21st.TABLE TENNISWith another victory in the women’s singles Tuesday, Jeon Ji-hee captured her third golf medal at Universiade Taipei 2017 at Taipei City Xinhuang Gymnasium. Jeon defeated Chen I-ching of Taipei 4-2 in the final.Prior to the single’s match, Jeon won two gold medals for Korea in women’s doubles and mixed team. Jeon, who is a naturalized table tennis player from China, is currently the highest ranked female Korean player, at 20th, along with Yang Ha-eun.Throughout the event, Jeon has won a total of four medals, three gold and one bronze.By Kang Yoo-rimBASEBALLA second baseball club has been questioned in connection with a potential match fixing scandal involving a retired umpire.The Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) became the latest club to be embroiled in the scandal, in which a former umpire, surnamed Choi, allegedly contacted team officials looking for cash. The Tigers said two of their employees were recently questioned by prosecutors investigating the scandal.In July, Doosan Bears President Kim Seung-young resigned after admitting to giving 3 million won ($2,660) to Choi in October 2013.When media reports first began alleging illicit transactions between Choi and KBO clubs last year, the Tigers said they had no ties with the scandal.OLYMPICSKorean young artists’ art will festoon the giant facade of a building in central Seoul, in a cultural project to drum up excitement for and interest in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the organizers said Tuesday.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has put together artwork from five Korean artist teams in cooperation with Arts Council Korea. The artwork will be on display on the wall of Seoul Square until March 31.Each of the teams will feature their art on the building’s 23-story wall every night. For three days starting Tuesday, the show will go on at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for 10 minutes. Beginning next month, it will start at 6 p.m.Yonhap