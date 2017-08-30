Unforeseen consequences (국문)

Heidi Linton, mother of three grown sons, runs an organization named “Christian Friends of Korea” in a warehouse in Black Mountain, North Carolina, with her husband, Handy. The organization was founded in 1995. Eugene Bell, who was a missionary to Joseon, was the great-grandfather of her husband. Her uncle-in-law, Dwight Linton, who was born in Korea, visited North Korea with Billy Graham in 1992 and 1994 and worked as an interpreter in meetings with then North Korean leader Kim Il Sung.
Rather than conversion or missionary work, Linton chose to offer relief work for patients and children in North Korea. Every year, her organization helps over 30 facilities, including tuberculosis and hepatitis clinics and nursing homes in the North. Last year’s activity report shows that over $1 million was used for the relief work, including $310,000 for the training of medical staff and research center support to eradicate tuberculosis, $228,000 for renovation of hospitals and clinics, $112,100 for wells and water purification, $33,750 for patient meals and $10,000 for farming tractors.
This year, she led a volunteer group for the humanitarian projects and visited North Korea in March and June. This month, she again went to the North, leading a team of 12, including eight Americans, three Norwegians and one Australian. This may be Linton’s last visit to the North.
From Sept. 1, the U.S. Department of State’s travel ban takes effect, and a U.S. citizen who visits North Korea will have their passport revoked and be subject to felony charges. Aside from the travel ban, the UN Security Council’s sanctions and Department of Treasury’s restriction of international financial transactions with North Korea prevented Linton from sending funds to purchase bicycles for North Korean medical workers in the rural areas.
The small humanitarian groups are not the only ones hit by the ban. Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is jointly supported by South Korea and the United States and is the only university in North Korea with a Western curriculum. Its operation is to be affected from the second semester in September. More than 70 faculty members, including co-president Chun Yu-taek, are U.S. citizens and will have to leave by the end of August due to the travel ban. The North Korean regime is responsible for the travel ban, as it detained American college student and tourist Otto Warmbier, who fell into a coma and died after 18 months in captivity. Also, three Korean-Americans, including pastor Kim Dong-chul, are still detained.
As the travel ban becomes effective this week, Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam is meeting with Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to seek a peaceful solution to the issue, but North Korea’s behavior will determine whether the United States pursues talks or more pressure.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 29, Page 34
*The author is a Washington correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JUNG HYO-SIK
장성한 세 아들의 어머니인 하이디 린턴은 남편 앤디와 함께 미국 노스캐롤라이나주 서부 블랙 마운틴이란 시골 창고에서 ‘조선의 그리스도인 벗들(CFK)’이란 단체를 운영한다. 1995년부터 20년이 넘었다. 족보를 따지고 올라가면 구한말 조선의 선교사 유진 벨의 증손자 며느리다. 한국에서 태어난 시삼촌 드와이트 린턴이 빌리 그레이엄 목사와 함께 92, 94년 방북해 김일성 당시 주석과 회담 통역을 한 후 대북 활동을 시작한 게 인연이 됐다.
린턴은 개종이나 전도 대신 북한의 병자와 어린아이들을 돌보는 북한 구호활동을 택했다. 매년 북한 내 결핵과 간염 전문병원, 요양원 등 30여 개 시설을 돕는다. 지난해 활동 보고서를 살펴보면 북한 결핵 퇴치 의료인 훈련 및 연구소 지원 31만 달러, 병ㆍ의원 개조 22만8000달러, 우물 및 정수사업 11만2100달러, 환자 영양식 공급 3만3750달러, 농기계 보행 트랙터 1만 달러 등 100만 달러(약 11억2000만원)가 훌쩍 넘는다.
올해에도 이런 인도적 지원사업을 계속하기 위해 자원봉사단을 이끌고 3월과 6월 3주씩 북한을 다녀온 데 이어 이달에도 미국인 8명, 노르웨이인 3명, 호주인 1명 등 12명을 이끌고 북한으로 들어갔다. 어쩌면 이번이 린턴의 마지막 북한 직접 방문이 될지 모른다.
9월 1일부터 미 국무부의 북한 여행금지령이 발효되면서 미국 시민이 북한에 입국하면 여권이 취소되며 중범죄로 처벌받게 되기 때문이다. 여행금지령과 별도로 유엔 안전보장이사회 추가 제재와 재무부의 대북 국제금융거래 제재가 이어지면서 린턴의 북한 시골 의료진을 위한 자전거 구매비 송금도 막혔다.
이 같은 소규모 대북 인도주의 지원단체만 타격을 입는 게 아니다. 2010년 한국과 미국이 공동 지원해 서구식 학제로 운영되고 있는 평양과학기술대학은 올해 9월 2학기부터 운영에 차질을 빚게 됐다. 전유택 공동총장을 포함해 미국 시민권자인 교수진 70여 명은 여행금지에 따라 8월 말까지 모두 철수하기로 했기 때문이다. 여행금지는 2016년 1월 북한으로 관광을 간 미 대학생 오토 웜비어를 18개월간 식물인간 상태로 억류해 사망하게 한 북한 정권이 자초했다. 여전히 김동철 목사 등 한국계 미국인 3명도 풀어주지 않고 있어서다.
여행금지가 발효되는 이번 주 워싱턴에서 임성남 외교부 1차관은 존 설리번 미 국무부 부장관과 대북 평화적 해법을 모색하기 위한 회담을 한다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장의 말전쟁으로 군사적 긴장이 고조된 상황에서 출구를 찾는 시도다. 대화와 협상, 고립과 압박은 트럼프 행정부 대북 개입주의(engagement)의 두 얼굴이다. 미국이 북한과 대화로 방향을 잡을지, 더 강한 고립과 압박으로 갈지 이번 매듭은 북한이 쥐고 있다.
정효식 워싱턴 특파원