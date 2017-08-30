Time for Thaad (국문)
청와대, 8월31일까지 사드 배치 완료하라
Aug 30,2017
South Korea has completed a small-scale study on the environmental impact from the full deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang. It conducted a minimal environmental test for the “temporary” installation of four launchers after President Moon Jae-in ordered the battery system to be fully installed “temporarily” amid continuing missile provocations from North Korea.
The study showed that the radar from the missile shield emits electromagnetic waves no stronger than a smartphone. The study would challenge the critics of the antimissile system who have been opposing and stalling the deployment on procedural and environmental questions. The government has been suspected of dallying over the announcement because of protests from environmental activists.
Thaad no longer should be an issue of discomfort and conflict between Seoul and Washington at a time when North Korea, which threatened to fire missiles toward Guam, has fired a ballistic missile that flew right over Japan before landing in the Pacific to the east of Hokkaido early Tuesday.
The two allies must not allow any political factors to get in the way of fighting North Korean nuclear and missile threats. The Korean government has a duty to deploy the Thaad system as fast and completely as possible. Moon on Monday ordered the defense ministry to be fully ready in case North Korea “crosses the line” or fires artillery towards the capital region. Thaad is essential to ensure the protection of the people in the South from North Korean missiles.
Moon caused confusion with his mixed comments on Thaad. During his visit to Washington, he vowed that there would be no reversal in the decision to deploy the system while telling Chinese President Xi Jinping the following month that his government would find a way to solve the conundrum after buying time for an environmental assessment.
Seoul must make its stance clear on Thaad within the month. Seongju residents and activists are readying protests. These activists are more concerned about drills and U.S. military presence than safety and environmental concerns. The government must not risk lives and defer military operation under the sway of politically-motivated campaigns.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 29, Page 34
환경평가,한미 장관회담 임박
반대 단체들 반미가 목표인가
어정쩡한 청와대가 분명해져야
경북 성주의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 예정 기지에 대한 소규모 환경영향평가가 끝났다고 한다. 오늘내일 발표만 기다리고 있다. 문재인 대통령은 지난달 29일 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사에 엄중히 대응하는 차원에서 ‘임시 배치’를 지시했는데 임시 배치마저 환경평가가 필요하다는 사드 반대 세력의 막무가내 압력에 밀렸다. 그 뒤 정밀한 과학 조사에서 사드 레이더의 전자파가 휴대전화 수준도 안 된다는 결과가 나왔다. 이런 내용을 포함한 환경평가 결과가 발표되면 절차적 정당성의 미비를 이유로 사드 배치를 반대할 명분은 사라지게 된다. 환경부 안팎에서 장·차관 등 환경 근본주의자들의 눈치를 보느라 최종 발표를 미적댄다는 소문이 나오는 만큼 국방부와 환경부는 긴밀하게 협조해 쓸데없는 오해를 불식시켜야 할 것이다.
내일부터 워싱턴에서 열릴 송영무·매티스의 한·미 국방장관 회담도 동맹전력에 하등 도움이 안 되는 사드 배치 시기·조건 등을 놓고 얼굴 붉히는 자리가 되어선 안 된다. 한·미 동맹군은 일절 정치적 고려 없이 북한의 사나운 핵·미사일 공격에 대처하는 데에만 역량을 쏟아야 한다. 한국 정부는 사드의 신속하고 차질 없는 완전 배치를 통해 이런 환경을 조성해 줘야 할 책임이 있다. 문 대통령은 어제 국방부 업무보고에서 “북한이 선을 넘는 도발을 하거나 수도권을 공격해 올 경우 즉각 공세 작전으로 전환할 수 있도록 군 구조개혁을 강력히 추진해 주기 바란다”고 했는데, 사드 배치는 대적(對敵) 공세로 전환 이전에 국민의 생명을 보호하는 최소한의 방어 작전이라는 인식이 절실하다.
사실 문 대통령은 지난 6월 미국 방문 때 “사드 배치가 번복될 것이라는 의구심은 버려 달라”고 하다가 7월 독일 방문에서 시진핑 중국 주석한테는 “환경영향평가로 시간을 확보하고 그 기간에 해법을 찾으면 해결할 수 있다”고 결이 다른 말을 해 혼란을 일으켰다. 동맹에 선명한 메시지를 주지 않으니 얼마 전 한국을 찾은 미 태평양사령관·전략사령관 등 미군 수뇌부가 시위하듯 헬기를 타고 사드 기지를 방문한 게 아닌가.
정부는 환경평가 발표와 한·미 장관 회담이 열리는 시점을 고려해 8월 31일이 사드 배치의 마지노선이라는 각오를 가져 주기 바란다. 성주엔 일부 주민과 반대 단체들이 “결사대” 운운하며 저항 준비에 들어갔다고 한다. 이들은 주민의 안전이나 지역의 환경이 아니라 한·미 연합훈련 반대 같은 반미 정치운동에 집중하고 있음이 드러났다. 반미 정치 캠페인으로 변질한 사드 반대 운동에 밀려 정부가 언제까지 국민생명을 보호하는 작전을 포기하거나 유예해야 하나. 무엇보다 청와대가 운동권 세력의 눈치라도 보는 듯한 어정쩡한 자세를 버려야 한다. 국방부와 환경부, 경찰 등 관련 당국에 안보 최우선이라는 신호를 명쾌하게 내리고 서로 조율토록 해 당당한 법집행이 이뤄지도록 해야 할 것이다.