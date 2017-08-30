A laid-back response (국문)

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the islands of Japan. The intermediate-range missile flew 2,700 kilometers (1,678 miles) to the east and fell into the Pacific Tuesday. The provocative move came only three days after the North fired three short-range missiles into the East Sea. The Blue House held an emergency National Security Council meeting shortly after the launch.
The North’s firing of the missile is a first step to prove the efficacy of its intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs) and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), targeting Japan and the United States. Military analysts expect North Korea to conduct ICBM tests several times to verify their capability. Pyongyang will likely come to the negotiating table with Washington after more provocations. That would make the so-called “bypassing South Korea” — leaving Seoul out of the equation — a reality. It would show the futility of President Moon’s desire to take the driver’s seat on the Korean Peninsula issues.
IRBMs, which can strike Guam and Okinawa, raises serious concerns because they can be used to block the U.S. reinforcements from reaching South Korea. If they are loaded with nuclear warheads, that promises catastrophe.
We are surprised at our government’s lethargic response. After the NSC meeting, President Moon simply ordered our military to “show off our strong ability to counter the attack.” In sharp contrast, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe immediately talked with U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone to discuss countermeasures. Moon did not. Tokyo even recommended residents in the north of Japan to take shelter as the missile flew.
The Blue House downplaying the threat only makes our people more insecure.
The latest missile launch is just part of Pyongyang’s push for the perfection of its IRBM and ICBM technology. It is feared that it will soon conduct a sixth nuclear test. At critical times like this, our alliance with the United States is more important then ever. Moon must abandon his wishful thinking that Pyongyang will still want dialogue with Seoul. As agreed between Trump and Abe in their phone conversation Tuesday, this is hardly the time to have dialogue with the maverick state across the border. The government must put more pressure on it through cooperation with Beijing. Otherwise, a tsunami will hit South Korea when North Korea completes its missile and nuclear technology.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 30, Page 30
북, 어제 일본 넘긴 미사일 발사
ICBM 실증하기 위한 첫 단추
정부, 대화보다 압박 집중할 때
북한이 일본 열도를 넘어가는 탄도미사일로 도발했다. 북한이 예고 없이 탄도미사일을 태평양으로 쏘기는 처음이다. 어제 새벽에 화성-12형으로 추정되는 미사일 1발을 평양 순안에서 발사한 것이다. 이 중장거리 미사일은 일본 상공을 지나 최고 고도 550㎞로 2700㎞를 비행한 뒤 북태평양 해상에 떨어졌다. 북한이 지난 26일 단거리 미사일 3발을 동해로 발사한 지 3일 만이다. 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장이 집권한 이후 미사일을 가장 멀리 쐈다. 북한의 미사일 발사로 국제사회는 경악했고, 청와대는 이른 아침에 곧바로 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 긴급 소집했다. 국제사회의 경고와 문재인 대통령의 대화 노력에도 불구하고 북한의 대형 도발에 한반도 정세는 또다시 격랑으로 내몰리게 됐다.
북한의 이번 미사일 발사는 전략적 도발이다. 북한이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 실증하기 위한 첫 단추다. 한국은 물론 미국과 일본을 동시에 겨냥하고 있다. 그동안 동해로만 미사일을 쏴 오던 북한이 이젠 태평양을 겨냥하기 시작한 것이다. 전문가들은 북한이 앞으로도 ICBM을 태평양으로 수차례 더 발사하면서 능력을 검증할 것으로 보고 있다. 이런 고강도 도발을 쌓아 가면서 북한은 한국을 배제하고 미국과 직접 협상에 나설 전망이다. 이럴 경우 ‘코리아 패싱’은 현실화되고 문 대통령의 ‘운전자론’은 설득력이 떨어지게 된다.
어제 발사한 북한의 중장거리 미사일은 방향과 연료만 조절하면 괌과 오키나와를 때릴 수 있다. 북한의 ‘괌 포위사격’ 계획을 우회적으로 실증한 것으로 볼 수 있다. 이 미사일은 나흘 전 북한이 발사한 단거리 미사일과 함께 유사시 한국에 증원되는 미군을 차단할 수 있어 우려된다. 지난 26일 200㎞를 날아간 북한의 단거리 미사일도 각도만 바꾸면 평택과 오산 미군기지에 닿기 때문이다. 유사시 한반도로 오는 미 항공모함을 집중 공격할 수도 있다. 북한이 이 미사일에 조만간 핵탄두까지 장착하면 한국의 안보기반을 뒤흔들 엄청난 위협이 된다.
이런 상황에서 정부의 대처는 답답하기 짝이 없다. 북한은 고도로 계산된 행동을 했지만 문 대통령은 이날 NSC 직후 회의에서 “강력한 대북 응징 능력을 과시하라”고만 했다. 국방부는 F-15K 전투기 폭격훈련과 사거리 800㎞ 미사일 영상을 공개했을 뿐이다. 국민이 수긍하고 안심할 만한 조직적 조치는 없었다. 아베 신조 일본 총리는 어제 북한 미사일 발사 후 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 전화통화로 향후 대책을 논의했지만 문 대통령은 하지 않았다. 더구나 일본은 북한의 미사일 발사를 실시간으로 알리고 피난까지 권유했다. 이에 비해 우리는 합참을 통해 북한의 미사일 발사 사실만 간단히 발표했다. 일본이 다소 과민반응을 보였을지 몰라도 북한 미사일에 직접 위협을 받는 한국은 오히려 너무 한가한 분위기다.
청와대가 북한의 도발을 애써 축소하며 오락가락하는 것도 국민을 불안하게 만들고 있다. 나흘 전 북한이 단거리 미사일을 발사했을 때 청와대는 방사포라고 했지만 며칠 뒤 합동참모본부는 미사일이라고 수정하는 엇박자를 냈다. 군 당국의 분석이 끝나지 않았는데 청와대가 굳이 위협도가 낮은 방사포라며 ‘저강도 도발’로 규정할 이유가 있었는가. 을지프리덤가디언(UFG) 때문에 북한이 도발하지 않을 수 없다는 청와대 고위 관계자의 말은 또 무슨 소린가.
북한의 이번 중장거리 미사일 도발은 ICBM 완성을 위한 과정의 일환이다. 북한은 곧 6차 핵실험과 함께 핵무장에 들어갈 전망이다. 그런 만큼 정부부터 정신을 바짝 차려야 한다. 북한을 대화의 장으로 이끌어 내기 위해서라도 한·미·일 공조가 더없이 중요하다. 북한과 대화가 우선이라는 희망적 사고는 내려놓아야 할 것이다. 트럼프 대통령과 아베 총리의 어제 전화통화에서 의견 일치를 봤던 것처럼 지금은 북한과 대화할 때가 아니다. 한·미 동맹을 기반으로 중국의 협조를 얻어 북한을 더욱 압박할 필요가 있다. 북한이 핵무장과 함께 ICBM을 완성하면 전대미문의 안보 쓰나미가 몰려올 것이라는 점을 깊이 인식하기 바란다.