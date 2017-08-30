[Guest Report] AIA celebrates 30 years in Korea with Beckham

Football star David Beckham is attending events celebrating AIA Group’s 30th anniversary in Korea in September as AIA’s global ambassador. [AIA KOREA]

David Beckham will be joining the AIA Korea team on Sept. 20 to celebrate the insurance group’s 30th anniversary in the country.“I am very excited to visit Korea as AIA’s global ambassador,” the football star said.Beckham will attend the 2017 AIA Grand Festival, which includes three big events: a health and wellness leaders’ summit supported by the wellness program AIA Vitality, Walk Together with AIA Vitality and Beyond Insurance: Celebration Event for 30th Anniversary.The prolific footballer has always embraced a variety of sporting activities, not only during his tenure as a football player but also after his retirement in 2013. In 2005, Beckham became a UNICEF ambassador and played a crucial role in helping the United Nations Children’s Fund protect the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children.“I’m very excited to support AIA’s pursuit to encourage individuals to live longer, healthier and better lives,” Beckham said. “I hope the 2017 AIA Grand Festival in September will provide the opportunity for me to convey important messages about taking small steps to achieve a healthy lifestyle to fans in Korea.”“Health and wellness are the keywords that we should keep in mind in the generation of 100-year life spans,” said Cha Tae-Jin, CEO of AIA Korea. “Thus, now is the high time to seriously reflect on the implications and opportunities they present.“AIA will take this opportunity to set the direction for the insurance industry to follow,” he added, “and to take one step further into supporting our customers to live longer, healthier and better lives.”Beckham signed a multi-year agreement with AIA Group to be the company’s global ambassador. Currently, Beckham is supporting AIA Group with its various programs including the wellness program AIA Vitality, which is helping people in the Asia-Pacific region live longer, healthier and better lives.AIA Korea is the Korean branch of AIA Group, the biggest listed insurance company with about 100 years of history. Based on a solid financial structure, AIA Korea has been putting effort into providing its customers with innovative financial products and customer-centered services.AIA Group, a pan-Asian insurance group, was first established in Shanghai in 1919. Since its establishment, the company has been providing customers with diverse insurance products that fit their needs, including disaster, disease, life insurance and retirement planning. AIA Group’s holdings as of May 31 were $200 billion.By Yee Jae-eun [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]