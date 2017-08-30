[Guest Report] Incheon Free Economic Zone exports smart cities

Cho Dong-am, deputy mayor of Incheon, center, with Nguyen Duc Long, chairman of the Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee, third from right, and his delegation on Aug. 1. [INCHEON FREE ECONOMIC ZONE]

During a trip to Incheon on Aug. 1, a Vietnamese delegation of about 70 people, including Nguyen Duc Long, chairman of the Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee, appeared surprised when they heard about the Incheon Free Economic Zone’s smart city project and services. They were especially interested in the zone’s Smart City Integrated Operations Center that can promptly respond to incidents of crime and disaster in cooperation with police.“With an established strategy and infrastructure at its core, the IFEZ smart city is focusing on accelerating services for citizens,” said Cho Dong-am, deputy mayor of Incheon. “In this process, there are many opportunities for Vietnam and Incheon to cooperate as Vietnam builds its own smart cities. We look forward to being a role model for other countries and cities by successfully joining with Vietnam.”The IFEZ’s Smart City Integrated Operations Center is the main facility managing all services and infrastructure in the economic zone’s smart city, including transportation, crime prevention, disaster prevention, environment and information technology for residents. It works around the clock to ensure the safety and convenience of residents and visitors in all three districts of the zone, including Songdo International Business District, Yeongjong District and Cheongna International City.Through July, close to 10,600 people have visited the Smart City Integrated Operations Center. This year, there has been a daily average of 13 visitors, including important figures like the presidents of Egypt, Costa Rica and Myanmar, the minister of economy and planning in Saudi Arabia and the vice minister of environment from Singapore. Government officials and businessmen from 70 countries have visited the center to examine and benchmark the IFEZ’s smart city model and seek mutually beneficial relationships. The number of foreign visitors to the IFEZ has surpassed local visitors by more than two times.The IFEZ’s smart city project is drawing attention across the world and bringing visible results in the form of exports abroad. The IFEZ has consulted on smart city management with Yachay, an urban development project in Ecuador, and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippine development authority on a smart city project.For crime prevention, the IFEZ has an integrated closed-circuit television system with cameras all over Songdo, Yeongjong and Cheongna. Any suspicious activity is recorded by the cameras, and the information is then sent to citizens as part of a daily guidance on crime prevention.Environmentally, meteorological sensors have been installed to detect different information including temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, solar radiation levels, yellow dust levels, atmospheric pressure and precipitation. Information from these sensors is provided to residents online.Earlier this month, the International Data Corporation, which analyzes global technological markets, selected the Smart City Integrated Operation Center as the best project in the field of city administration. The IFEZ has acquired two patents for its smart city technology and is working to register more to gain greater credibility.“The technologies and innovations in the IFEZ’s smart city have been approved not only domestically but also internationally,” an official at the economic zone said. “Through this, the IFEZ plans to actively export smart city technology and establish a cutting-edge international city by increasing accessibility to fourth industrial revolution technology and provide citizens with comfort and safety by blending smart city services into cities.”