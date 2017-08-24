ASEAN-Korea conference on Aug. 30

The International Conference on ASEAN-Korea Partnership will be held under the theme of “Partnering for Tomorrow” on Aug. 30, 2017, at Lotte Hotel Seoul.The conference aims to highlight developments in the partnership between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the past three decades and share insights on how the relations will further evolve.The conference, organized by the ASEAN-Korea Centre, Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Korean Institute of Southeast Asian Studies and the JoongAng Ilbo, marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN and also the ASEAN-ROK Cultural Exchange Year.Key participants include ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Alan Peter Cayetano and ASEAN-Korea Centre Secretary General Kim Young-sun.There will be two sessions. The first session will tackle the 50th anniversary of ASEAN and prospects of its relations with Korea in terms of politics, security, and economics.The second session will focus on the socio-cultural cooperation between ASEAN and Korea, while sub-sessions will address embracing diversity for a participative and inclusive community, working together towards a sustainable and resilient community and exploring cultural cooperation for a dynamic and harmonious community.Simultaneous interpretation in Korean and English will be provided.·Date: Wed., Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.·Location: 2F Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel Seoul·Email: akc_er@aseankorea.org,·Tel: +82 2 2287 1115·Website: www.ic2017.co.kr