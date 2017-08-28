FSC chief speaks at 2017 Korea Economic Forum

The Korea JoongAng Daily-The New York Times is hosting the 2017 Korea Economic Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 30.The forum will provide an opportunity for attendees of various backgrounds – including ambassadors, CEOs of foreign companies, leaders in the financial sector and foreign correspondents – to get a sense of the direction of Korea’s economy.Marking its 11th year, the Korea Economic Forum will have Choi Jong-ku, Chairman of the Financial Services Commission, as a keynote speaker. Choi will deliver a speech entitled “Evolving financial landscape and Korea’s financial policy direction,” which will be a guide to the government of President Moon Jae-in’s economic policy agenda.The forum will be held in English and real-time translation will be provided. It will be covered by the Korea JoongAng Daily and the JoongAng Ilbo.• Time: 7:30 a.m. - 8:50 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 30• Venue: Emerald Room at the Lotte Hotel in Jung District, Seoul• For inquiries, contact (02) 2031-1292.