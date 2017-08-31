Phone companies drop complaint

A smartphone store in central Seoul on Wednesday. Korea’s three largest mobile carriers - SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ - decided not to take legal action against a government decision to make companies expand discounts for monthly phone bills. In Korea, mobile customers can either choose to get a one-time discount when they buy a new phone or subscribe to a plan that offers monthly discounts. The government recently mandated that mobile carriers raise their discounts to 25 percent from 20 percent, a move that faced initial opposition from companies. The new rates will take effect Sept. 15. [YONHAP]