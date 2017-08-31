2017.08.31 Museums and Galleries

Gallery Hyundai, Jongno DistrictTo Sept. 17: The solo show of Korean artist Yoo Geun-taek features 37 pieces of his latest paintings.The 52-year-old have used mediums typically for traditional East Asian paintings such as the paper hanji, the black ink meok and hobun, known as Chinese white, for his paintings but the results never look like traditional East Asian ink paintings. The artist creates the unique texture of his paintings by scratching hanji piled thick . The subjects of his paintings are also different from those of old Korean and Chinese paintings. His paintings depict fountains, rooms with mosquito nets, bathtubs with showers and the landscapes of low mountains near his studio in northern Seoul.Admission is free. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 2287-3500, www.galleryhyundai.com.Seoul Calligraphy Art Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 8: The first-ever retrospective of legendary Chinese art master Qi Baishi (1864-1957) features 53 pieces of the artist’s ink and color paintings, calligraphy and seal carving art. They include two of Qi’s shrimp paintings, for which he is best known.The exhibit also includes 83 antique pieces that Qi collected over his lifetime.About 40 paintings, calligraphy and seal carving works by contemporary Korean and Chinese artists in homage to Qi are also on view in this exhibition. They include Korean contemporary artist Sa Suk-won’s oil paintings.Admission is 5,000 won ($4.45) for adults. Get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5 and walk for 15 minutes.(02) 580-1300, www.sacticket.co.kr.Arario Museum in Space, Jongno DistrictFor an indefinite period: “Really?” is the permanent exhibition of the Arario Museum that opened on Sept. 1, 2014, in the iconic ivy-covered brick building designed by the legendary Korean architect, Kim Swoo-geun (1931-86). Space’s intricately linked display areas and spiral staircases remain in their original state, while the artwork is cleverly installed in unexpected locations.About 100 pieces by more than 40 major contemporary artists worldwide, including Korean-born video art pioneer Nam June Paik, American artist Cindy Sherman, British artists Marc Quinn and Tracey Emin, are on display.Admission is 10,000 won for adults. Children under 10 are not allowed.Go to Anguk subway station, line No. 3, exit 3 and walk for three minutes.(02) 736-5700, www.arariomuseum.org.