Hoya exits Infinite, does not renew contract

Hoya has officially left boy band Infinite, Woolim Entertainment announced Wednesday.“The contract with Hoya expired in June and we have decided to respect Hoya’s wishes to walk a different path than ours,” the agency said in a statement.The agency also said that the six other members of the group renewed their contracts.Accordingly, Infinite will perform as a six-member act from now on.Hoya’s career has expanded outside of music and into acting as well. He made his debut on cable channel tvN’s 2012 drama “Reply 1997” and continued to appear in TV dramas such as “Strong Family” on SBS and MBC’s “Radiant Office.”Infinite made their debut in 2010 and is known for their hit singles “Be Mine,” “Paradise,” “The Chaser” and “Man In Love.”By Bae Seung-hoon