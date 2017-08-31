‘Produce 101’ contestants form own group

Six popular contestants from the second season of Mnet audition program “Produce 101” who failed to make the final group will come together to form their own boy band and call themselves JBJ, the six contestants’ agencies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.JBJ’s six members are Kim Yong-guk, Kwon Hyun-bin, Takada Kenta, Noh Tae-hyun, Kim Sang-kyun and Kim Dong-han. Although all of them were eliminated in the third round of the audition process, the fans of the audition program held on to hope that they would form their own group, separate from the show’s final winners, Wanna One.The six agencies said in the statement that LOEN Entertainment, which operates one of the nation’s major music streaming sites, Melon, and CJ E&M, a major entertainment company, will take charge of JBJ’s business management and marketing.JBJ will start their activities in September with a reality program on MNet’s digital channel M2, which can be accessed on social media, and plan to release their first official album on Oct. 18.Another possible addition to JBJ could be Kim Tae-dong, whom the fans hope will join the six members.The joint statement said it is for now unclear whether Kim will be able to join the new band, because he is now in a dispute with his agency, The Vibe Entertainment. Kim has requested a terminations of his contract with the agency.“We will wait for the final agreements to be settled between Kim and The Vibe Entertainment,” the joint statement reads.By Bae Seung-hoon