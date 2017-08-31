‘The Mimic’ surpasses 1 million sales mark

Local horror movie “The Mimic” achieved the one million ticket sales mark on Sunday, according to statistics from the Korean Film Council. It is the first time that a Korean horror movie has sold more than 1 million tickets since “Killer Toon” gathered 1.2 million viewers in 2013.By Monday, “The Mimic” sold another 150,000 tickets.According to the CGV research center, the demographic analysis shows women in their 20s are the biggest audience of “The Mimic,” representing 36.8 percent, which is more than 10 percentage points higher than the percentage of women in their 20s buying tickets for other movies.Many factors, ranging from the unfamiliar concept, auditory stimulation and combination of a realistic motherhood portrayed by the actress Yum Jung-ah were considered imperative in attracting the young female viewers.“The Mimic” is significant for another reason - it is the only Korean film released this year with a female lead that has attracted over one million ticket sales.By Bae Seung-hoon