Consumers must act (국문)

When I first learned about the safety issue of the Lilian sanitary pads, I thought, “Could such serious side effects happen after using the pads for several days a month?” However, friends who use the pads personally experienced the side effects. Users who had irregular periods did not know the cause and worried that they may be experiencing menopause.
Chemophobia is spreading among consumers. Since people don’t trust eggs and stopped buying them, the egg price plummeted. Sanitary pads sales in stores decreased, and more and more people purchase foreign products directly from overseas stores. Consumers are not overreacting after the tremendous damage and social cost over the humidifier disinfectant case.
The harmful effect on health from sanitary pads has long been an issue in other countries. In 2014, Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE), an American environmental group, raised the issue. It studied four models of Always by P&G, a best-selling product line in the United States, and toxic substances such as styrene and chloroform were found. The WVE staged a protest in the U.S. Congress in May. However, there hasn’t been any action on sanitary pads in Korea before the Lilian controversy.
Lately, safety issues are raised by foreign media and consumer groups and are checked in Korea belatedly. Korean consumers self-deridingly say that it is fortunate to learn about the issues after controversies arise in other countries.
We can only envy how Public Health England (PHE) responds. The agency preemptively researched and found that the processed pork products from the Netherlands and Germany caused the outbreak of Hepatitis E before it became an issue. PHE paid attention to the fact that Hepatitis E patients suddenly increased in the United Kingdom and conducted an epidemiologic investigation on 60 patients with no foreign travel history. The virus was a type not found in pigs in the United Kingdom. After tracing the epidemic, PHE concluded that pork and ham from the Netherlands and Germany sold at a large supermarket chain caused the outbreak.
The response so far has revealed that it was too much to expect such a thorough response from the Korean safety authorities. It is the role of the consumers to at least thoroughly confirm issues that have been raised in other countries, if the authorities lack the capacity and manpower for preemptive investigation.
Consumers are now researching controversies in other countries. It was consumers who shared information in an online parenting community that found toxic substances in P&G diapers in France. The consumers’ action will become more powerful and important now.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 30, Page 30
*The author is an editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
‘릴리안’ 생리대가 문제가 됐다는 소식에 제일 먼저 든 생각은 “설마, 한 달에 며칠밖에 안 쓰는데 그런 심각한 부작용이 일어날까”였다. 하지만 주변 선배나 친구들이 직접 겪었다는 경험담을 듣고는 놀라고 말았다. 생리 불순까지 겪었지만 왜 그런지 몰랐고 오히려 폐경기가 아닐까 걱정했다는 체험기는 모골이 송연하기에 충분했다.
‘케미포비아(화학제품 공포)’가 소비자들을 사로잡고 있다. 달걀을 믿지 못해 사지 않으니 천정부지로 치솟던 달걀값이 떨어졌다. 국내 매장에서 생리대 판매가 줄고, 해외 직접구매로 외국 생리대를 사 쓰는 이들이 폭증했다. 가습기 살균제 사태로 엄청난 피해와 사회적 비용을 치르고 있는 터라 소비자들의 반응을 과잉 대응으로 볼 수도 없다.
생리대 유해성 논란은 해외에서 진작부터 문제가 됐다. 2014년 미국 여성환경단체 ‘지구를 위한 여성의 목소리(WVE)’가 이 이슈를 제기했다. WVE가 당시 미국에서 가장 잘 팔리는 P&G 생리대 ‘올웨이즈’ 제품 4종을 조사해 봤더니 스타이렌이나 클로로폼 같은 독성 물질이 검출됐다는 것이었다. WVE는 올 5월엔 미국 국회를 찾아 시위도 벌였다. 하지만 그 후 이번에 문제가 불거지기 전까지는 국내에선 생리대와 관련해 어떤 대책도 없었다.
이렇듯 요즘 안전 관련 이슈들은 거의 해외 언론·소비자 단체에서 먼저 제기된 후 사후약방문식으로 점검되곤 한다. 국내 소비자들로서는 “그래도 해외에서 문제가 터져 이제라도 알게 됐으니 다행인가”라는 자조가 나올 만하다.
이런 점에서 영국 보건국(PHE)의 대응은 부러울 뿐이다. 네덜란드·독일산 돼지고기 가공육이 E형 간염 확산의 원인이란 사실을 누군가의 문제제기 없이 PHE가 선제적인 조사로 밝혀냈기 때문이다. PHE는 E형 간염 바이러스 감염자가 영국에서 갑자기 늘어난 사실에 주목하고, 해외 여행 경험이 없는 감염자 60명을 역학조사해 감염 바이러스가 영국 돼지에는 없는 유형이라는 사실을 알아냈다. PHE는 이어 치밀한 추적으로 한 대형마트 체인에서 판 네덜란드·독일산 돼지고기와 햄이 원인이라는 결론까지 내렸다.
그간의 행태로 볼 때 한국 안전 당국에 이런 대응까지 바라는 것은 지나친 기대임이 드러났다. 이렇게 할 능력과 인력이 없다면 최소한 다른 나라에서 불거진 사안을 사후적으로라도 꼼꼼히 확인해 달라는 게 소비자의 목소리다.
소비자들은 이미 ‘매의 눈’을 부릅뜨고 다른 나라에서 문제가 된 것들을 찾아내고 있다. 지난 2월 초 글로벌 생활용품 P&G의 기저귀에서 유해물질이 검출돼 프랑스가 시끄러워진 사실이 국내에 알려진 것도 인터넷 육아 커뮤니티, 즉 소비자의 힘이었다. 앞으로 이런 행동은 더 힘을 얻을 것이고, 더 활발해질 것이다.
최지영 에디터