A dangerous experiment (국문)
J노믹스 실험하려고 국가 재정 구멍 낼 순 없다
Aug 31,2017
The future of public finance under President Moon Jae-in’s government raises serious concerns from the proposal for budgetary spending for 2018 laid out by the government on Tuesday. It proposed a 429 trillion won ($381 billion) spending plan, up 7.1 percent from this year’s budget and the biggest since 2009 when the country poured out public funds to fend off shockwaves from the global financial meltdown.
To support Moon’s campaign to change the economic paradigm from growth led by exports and large companies to one pulled by improvements in income and living standards for ordinary people, half of the budget — 210 trillion won — would be spent on upgrading social welfare, education, and labor conditions. In contrast, spending to promote industry, innovations, and social overhead capital, and for building and maintaining public infrastructure, would shrivel. The fiscal role is important to give traction to the slow-motion economy, but the colossal spending could go to waste if it does not aid growth.
But we hear little voice of protest and warning within the government. Moon praised the finance ministry for following orders from their captain as he guides the country into uncharted waters. Eager to please, the crew has come up with a spending plan that far outpaces the estimated 4.5 percent real economic growth rate for next year.
The bulk of fiscal spending goes to increasing state handouts for senior citizens, child care, preschool tuition, insurance coverage, and low-income families. Moon’s government expects spending to prime the pump for growth in consumer spending and domestic demand.
If this theory were doable, the United States, Germany and others would have tried it when a recession threatened their economies following the global financial crisis.
The opposition camp is determined to scrutinize and challenge the government’s all-rosy budgetary spending plan. The People’s Party deems an additional 83 trillion won was left out of the Moon government’s estimation that 178 trillion won of next year’s budget would be needed to advance elements of Moon’s 100-point agenda. Efficacy is important in increases in fiscal spending. There is sufficient room to amend the budget so that it is helpful in increasing hiring and saves extra welfare spending. Public coffers are too valuable to gamble with policy experiments.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 30, Page 30
어제 발표된 문재인 정부의 첫 예산안이 국가 재정에 충격을 줄 것이라는 우려를 자아내고 있다. 정부 방안대로 추진되면 나라 곳간에 구멍이 뚫릴 것으로 예상되기 때문이다. 429조원 규모의 내년 수퍼 예산은 증가율이 올해 대비 7.1%에 달한다. 글로벌 금융위기에서 탈출해야 했던 2009년 이후 9년 만에 가장 높은 수준이다.
수출과 기업 주도 성장에서 탈피해 사람 및 소득 주도 성장으로 경제의 패러다임을 전환한다는 J노믹스(문재인 정부 경제정책)에 맞춰 복지·노동·교육에 전체 예산의 거의 절반에 달하는 210조원이 투입된다. 반면 산업·혁신·사회간접자본(SOC) 예산은 쪼그라든다. 저성장 극복을 위해 재정의 역할 강화가 필요하지만 규제 완화와 혁신을 소홀히 하는 정책 실험이라는 점에서 효과가 의문시되고 있다. 성장동력으로 연결되지 못하면 자칫 재정만 낭비할 가능성이 크기 때문이다.
문제는 정부 내에 브레이크가 없다는 점이다. 문 대통령은 최근 기획재정부 업무보고에서 “경제부처가 오랫동안 다닌 익숙한 길을 버리고 한 번도 가지 않은 새로운 길을 가는데도 너무 잘해주고 있다”고 말했다. 이런 정책 코드에 맞춰 편성된 내년 예산 증가율은 내년 경상성장률 4.5%를 크게 뛰어넘는다. 기초연금·아동수당·누리과정·의료급여·생계급여를 비롯해 나라 살림의 절반 가까운 돈이 복지·노동·교육예산에 충당되면서다. J노믹스는 이같이 돈을 먼저 뿌려 경제 활성화의 마중물로 활용해 성장을 이끌겠다는 전략이지만 전례가 없다. 이것이 가능하다면 미국·독일 등이 왜 글로벌 금융위기 때 사용하지 않았겠나.
그런데도 정부는 국가 채무가 국내총생산(GDP)에서 차지하는 비율이 올해 39.7%에서 내년 39.6%로 오히려 줄어든다고 설명했다. J노믹스를 뒷받침하기 위해 고무줄 같은 장밋빛 추계에 근거하지 않고서야 나올 수 없는 설명이다. 정부는 내년에 세제개편안을 통해 세수가 5조5000억원 늘어난다고 추계했다. 하지만 반도체·석유화학을 빼고는 국내 산업 전망이 어두워지면서 내년에도 2%대 성장률을 벗어나기는 쉽지 않아 보인다.
지출 구조조정을 통해 11조5000억원을 줄이겠다고 했지만, "주인 없는 돈은 1원도 없다"는 '예산의 법칙'을 기억해야 한다. 그만큼 지출 구조조정이 어렵다는 의미다. 이래서는 미래 세대만 덤터기를 뒤집어쓸 수밖에 없다. 당장 국가 채무가 700조원을 돌파해 국민 1인당 국세 부담도 500만원을 돌파한다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 가운데 가파른 국가 채무 증가율이 더욱 가팔라지게 됐다. 재정 건전성이 심각한 위협에 직면하게 된 것이다.
야당은 장밋빛 예산에 대한 송곳 검증을 예고하고 있다. 5년간 178조원이 필요하다는 J노믹스 100대 과제 예산을 정밀 검토했더니 과소 추계와 누락 비용이 83조원에 달한다는 국민의당 분석도 나와 있다. 재정을 풀더라도 효율을 따져야 한다. SOC에도 고용을 비롯해 효율을 살릴 곳이 많고, 복지도 전달 체계를 수술하면 비용을 줄일 수 있다. 효과 불명의 정책 실험을 뒷받침하기 위해 나라 곳간에 구멍을 내는 일은 막아야 할 것이다.