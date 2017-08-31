Weather vane justice (국문)

The Seoul High Court sentenced Won Sei-hoon, former chief of the National Intelligence Service, to four years in jail on charges of violating the NIS law and Public Office Election Law. The former head of the spy agency has been suspected of helping Park Geun-hye win the presidential election of 2012 by ordering his subordinates to post pro-Park and anti-Moon Jae-in messages on the internet.
The court’s ruling carries great significance because it admitted that the top spy agency’s intervention in politics constitutes a grave crime. The court believes that such a grave crime must be strongly punished. Looking at the past four years of the trying of this case, however, we cannot but wonder if our judiciary really wants political neutrality and fair decisions befitting its reputation and integrity.
The four trials rode a roller coaster from the first to the last at the Seoul High Court. In short, courts at all levels found Won guilty of violating the National Intelligence Service Law, but reached different verdicts on whether he violated the law banning the NIS from intervening in elections. In the first trial, the court found Won not guilty of political intervention and suspended his jail term. But in the second trial, the court judged him guilty of violating the law before sentencing him to three years in jail. Then the Supreme Court sent the case back to the Seoul High Court after raising doubts over the reliability of the Twitter accounts that served as decisive evidence of Won’s meddling in the presidential election.
Rulings by those courts drastically varied till the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye government. The proceedings at the Seoul High Court dragged on two more years after the highest court sent the case back to the lower court. But after the new liberal Moon Jae-in government was launched, the court found the spy chief guilty of violating the law prohibiting the agency from engaging in political intervention, after augmenting evidence other than what the highest court raised questions about, citing a lack of its reliability. In the process, a task force in charge of rooting out bad practices of the NIS pressured the judiciary by making public some related documents suggesting the spy agency’s involvement in the election.
The people had the hope that our courts could regain their trust through fair and upright rulings given the political sensitivity of the case. But the courts disappointed the public by handing down different rulings depending on the political inclination of the government in power. We urge our judiciary to get serious about political neutrality.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 31, Page 30
원세훈 전 국정원장이 국가정보원 댓글 사건 파기환송심에서 징역 4년을 선고받고 법정구속됐다. 국정원법과 공직선거법 위반 혐의가 모두 유죄로 인정됐다. 중립성을 지켜야 할 국가기관이 정치와 선거에 개입한 것은 중대한 범죄이며, 이를 엄중하게 처벌해야 한다는 점에서 이번 판결은 의미가 있다. 그러나 4년간 끌어온 이 재판의 전 과정을 지켜보면 과연 우리 사법부가 정치적 중립성을 지키며 공정한 판결만을 지향하는 곳인지에 대한 깊은 회의와 고민을 던지고 있는 게 사실이다.
이번 재판은 1심부터 이번 파기환송심까지 네 번의 재판을 거치는 동안 심급마다 판단이 바뀌었다. 국정원법 위반은 모두 유죄였으나 ‘선거개입’ 혐의는 계속 엇갈렸다. 1심에선 이 혐의를 무죄로 판단해 집행유예를 선고했고, 2심에선 유죄로 인정하고 3년 징역형을 선고,법정구속했다. 대법원은 고법에서 선거개입을 유죄로 인정하는 데 결정적 역할을 한 트위터 계정의 증거능력을 문제 삼아 파기환송했다. 2015년 박근혜 정권에서 끝난 대법원 판결까지 판단은 널을 뛰었다. 파기환송심은 대법원 판결 이후 2년이나 끌었다. 그러다 정권이 바뀐 후 열린 이번 재판에선 대법원이 증거능력을 문제 삼은 증거는 채택하지 않고 다른 증거를 강화해 유죄를 인정했다. 이 과정에서 국정원 적폐청산 태스크포스는 댓글 사건 관련 각종 자료들을 공개하며 사법부를 압박하는 듯한 분위기도 연출했다.
이 사건은 채동욱 전 검찰총장의 중간 낙마와 수사팀장이었던 윤석렬 서울지검장의 항명 파동 등 기소 당시부터 검찰의 정치적 중립성에 대한 국민적 의혹을 일으켰었다. 이런 사건일수록 법원이 중심을 잡는 모습을 보여 사법부의 신뢰를 재확인시켜 주기를 국민은 기대했다. 그러나 법원의 재판마저 정권에 따라 심하게 흔들리는 모습을 보여 실망감을 주었다. 법원은 이를 계기로 정치적 중립성을 지키기 위한 뼈를 깎는 각성의 시간을 갖기 바란다.