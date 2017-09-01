Exo album re-release will include new songs

Boy band Exo’s repackaged edition of “The War” will include three previously unreleased songs, its management agency said Thursday.The repackaged album “The War: The Power of Music,” will be released next Tuesday and will include the new title track “Power,” plus “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang,” along with the original nine songs, S.M. Entertainment said.The boy band will begin publicity for the record on Sept. 7 through music TV channel Mnet.The group began teasing its upcoming release through its official website and social media earlier in the day.Released in July, “The War,” Exo’s fourth full-length album, has sold more than 1 million copies in less than one month, becoming the boy band’s fourth million-selling record.The Korean and Chinese versions of Exo’s fourth full-length album have sold a combined 1.01 million copies to date.Yonhap