Blackpink debut tops Japanese music charts

Girl group Blackpink has topped Japan’s key music sales chart with its first Japanese release, its management agency said Thursday.The team’s Japanese debut album titled “BLACKPINK” reached No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily CD album chart at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, YG Entertainment said.The record was released on Wednesday in Japan and includes the Korean and Japanese versions of the group’s hits “Boombayah,” “Whistle” and “Playing With Fire,” among others.It has sold over 21,000 copies so far, YG said.The quartet, one of the biggest breakout stars in K-pop last year, is YG’s first girl group in seven years after the now-disbanded 2NE1.The band held a Japanese debut showcase at the Budokan in Tokyo last month and also performed at A-Nation held at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo last weekend.Yonhap