Twice’s ‘Signal’ video tops 100 million views

According to JYP Entertainment, girl group Twice’s music video for their single, “Signal,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube Wednesday.“Signal” is the group’s fifth video to achieve the feat. Twice is the first Korean group to have over 100 million views of the video for their debut song, which was “Like Ooh-Ahh.”Their other singles, “Cheer Up” and “TT” have also tallied up to 200 million views each.“Globally, girl groups with over 200 million views are rare,” said Park Jin-young, founder and CEO of JYP Entertainment. “Twice’s influence on YouTube is now truly on par with stars like Fifth Harmony and the Spice Girls.”Twice was formed in 2015 and has nine members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan.Their most recent album marked their debut into the Japanese market. It was released on June 28 as a compilation album called “#TWICE.”In less than two months, the album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.By Bae Seung-hoon