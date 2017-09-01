Band of part-timers marks 30 years: When Dongmulwon started in 1988, no one thought they would last

The three remaining members of Dongmulwon reenact the pose from the band’s first album cover in 1988. From left are Park Ki-young, Yoo Joon-yeol and Bae Young-gil, who joined the band in 1995. Dongmulwon is holding its 30th anniversary concert on Sept. 10. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

The cover of Dongmulwon’s first album released in 1988 features six of the band’s founding members. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Dongmulwon, literally “the zoo,” is one of Korea’s oldest extant music groups, having debuted in 1988 as a seven-member folk band. No one ever thought they would be able to make a career out of music, let alone last three decades in the industry, but here they are 30 years later preparing for their big anniversary concert set to take place on Sept. 10 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul.The band’s influence in the Korean music industry cannot be overstated. In recent years, their hit songs have been covered by some of K-pop’s biggest names, including Hyorin with her 2012 single “I Will Love You” and Park Bo-ram in 2015 with “Hyehwa-dong.”For many who came of age in the 1990s, the music of Dongmulwon evokes nostalgia. “Hyehwa-dong” reached the top of the charts after it was featured on the soundtrack of the popular 2015 drama series “Reply 1988” about growing up in 1980s Seoul. Some of the band’s other singles like “On the Street” and “At City Hall Station” are still beloved and covered by various artists. There are even two musicals about the story of Dongmulwon.Five of the group’s founding members are no longer with the band, but its name has survived through the decades with Yoo Joon-yeol and Park Ki-young carrying on their legacy and Bae Young-gil as the newest member.“It feels like I’ve been at the same workplace for 30 years,” Yoo said ahead of the band’s 30th anniversary concert. “It’s something you can’t achieve with just your will. Half of all jobs disappear after five years, and we’ve overcome that six times. If you think about it in that light, then we’re really lucky.”What makes the group’s staying power all the more remarkable is that all the members have day jobs. Yoo, who graduated from Korea University with a degree in physics, runs an optical instrument manufacturing company, and Park teaches applied music at Catholic Kwandong University. Bae works a screenwriter and film producer. “I started working because I wasn’t sure what fun I would have in my life without music,” Bae said. “But now that I think about it, I probably enjoy [music] more because I don’t have to make a living out of it.”The members of Dongmulwon gather once a week to practice, and they strongly believe that just as music offers them an escape from the pressures of everyday life, those who pursue music professionally should have other hobbies to help them relax. “When you’re under pressure from a single burden, the stress is great,” Bae said, “but if you divide it up with different things, your creativity comes out. I’ve been preparing a music film for a long time, and I’ll be presenting it soon with an album and exhibition.”Dongmulwon started in January 1988 when Kim Chang-wan, a member of the three-man rock group Sanullim, heard the band play and encouraged them to put their music on a demo tape. “Our first album was recorded in a studio where people usually make tapes for school lessons, so we couldn’t use any musical effects like reverbs,” Park recalled. The roughness became their signature sound. “It’s not that we didn’t use it - we just couldn’t - but the dry mood got to the [audience] and we were really surprised, too.”Their most recent album, “The Zoo Revisited in 13 Years,” is exemplary of the way the band works. Since all the members are singer-songwriters, each is responsible for singing his own piece. “Spring, Once Again” was composed by Park with lyrics from Kim Yeon-mi, the scriptwriter of one of the Dongmulwon musicals, “That Summer, Dongmulwon.” “Sea” was written by Bae and is dedicated to victims of the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014. The lyrics of “Dry Eye Syndrome” were compiled from words submitted by the band’s fans; Yoo provided the melody.“Just like in a zoo, where you see all different animals with different characteristics, we all have strong individual personalities,” Park said, “so we usually book three separate studios and pop into each other’s studios to help out a bit.”For their upcoming concert, the band will show a video featuring the late Kim Kwang-seok, one of the group’s founding members, singing. “We’ve prepared a section where we sing along with Kwang-seok,” Park said. “We’re in talks with other former members to come and perform with us. Personally, I’d like to do that at the Samtoh Bluebird Theatre in Hyehwa-dong [central Seoul], where we had our first gig.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]내년이면 서른을 맞는 동물원은 참 특별한 밴드다. 1988년 1월 데뷔 당시 전업 뮤지션을 꿈꾼 사람은 없었지만 30년째 밴드의 명맥을 이어오고 있고, 창단 멤버 중 절반 이상(김광석·김창기·박경찬·최형규·이성우)이 밴드를 떠났지만 마치 동창회처럼 따로 또 같이 활동하고 있다. 드라마 ‘응답하라 1988’ OST로 다시 주목받은 ‘혜화동’은 그 시절을 떠올리게 하는 배경음악이 됐다. ‘거리에서’ ‘시청 앞 지하철 역에서’ 등도 마찬가지다. 이들의 음악과 스토리를 담은 뮤지컬도 ‘동물원’ ‘그 여름, 동물원’ 등 두 편이나 된다.다음달 10일 서울 세종문화회관 세종M씨어터에서 30주년 기념 콘서트 ‘The 30th Anniversary Concert’를 준비하는 이들은 어떤 마음일까. 지금은 3인조로 동물원을 지키고 있는 유준열·박기영·배영길을 서울 서소문에서 만났다. 이번 공연에서는 30주년 기념 와인 패키지도 준비했다. 오랜 세월을 이들과 함께 해온 팬클럽 ‘동물방’을 집에 초청해 집들이하는 콘셉트로 공연을 꾸몄다.데뷔 30주년을 맞는 소회를 묻자 유준열은 “한 직장을 30년 다닌 기분”이라고 표현했다. “그건 자신의 의지만으로는 할 수 없는 일이에요. 5년이 지나면 새로 생긴 직장 중 절반이 주는데 그걸 6번이나 버텨낸 거잖아요. 그렇게 생각하면 저희는 정말 복 받은 거죠.” ‘노래를 찾는 사람들’ 출신으로 95년 6집 ‘널 사랑하겠어’부터 합류한 배영길은 “한 멤버가 이름을 바꿔서 여러 밴드를 하는 경우는 있어도 하나의 이름으로 꾸준히 30년을 지켜온 경우는 흔치 않다”고 덧붙였다.몸담은 그룹을 직장으로 비유하는 이들은 직장인 밴드로도 유명하다. 고려대 물리학과를 졸업한 유준열은 광학기기회사의 대표가 됐고, 연세대 정치외교학과를 졸업한 박기영은 가톨릭관동대에서 실용음악을 가르치는 교수가 됐다. 건국대 사학과를 나온 배영길 역시 영화 시나리오 작가 겸 프로듀서로 세 사람 모두 별도의 생업이 있는 셈이다. 유준열은 “음악이 재미 없어지면 무슨 낙으로 살지란 고민에 일을 시작했는데, 이걸로 먹고 살아야겠단 생각을 하지 않은 덕분에 오히려 더 즐겁게 할 수 있었던 것 같다”고 말했다.지금도 1주일에 한 번은 모여 연습을 하고 크고 작은 공연을 다니는 이들의 지론은 확고했다. 자신들에게 음악이 꽉 막힌 일상에서 숨구멍이 되어주는 것처럼, 음악을 전업으로 하려면 다른 취미가 있어야 한다는 것이다. 배영길은 “한 가지에 억눌리다 보면 스트레스가 큰데, 여러 군데로 발산하다 보면 오히려 창작욕이 샘솟는다”며 “음악영화를 오랫동안 준비하고 있는데, 음반·전시와 함께 선보일 계획”이라고 밝혔다.30년전 ‘이화여대생들에게만 팔아도 1000장은 팔 수 있겠다’는 산울림 김창완의 주도 하에 연습삼아 녹음한 음반으로 이들이 데뷔하게 된 일화는 유명하다. 박기영은 “1집은 영어회화 테이프를 녹음하는 곳에서 해서 리버브 같은 음향효과를 하나도 걸 수 없었다”며 “안 쓴 게 아니라 못 쓴건데 드라이한 매력이 통해서 우리도 깜짝 놀랐다”고 회고했다. 덕분에 2집은 1집 때 못 쓴 효과를 몰아쓴 덕에 ‘목욕탕에서 헤엄치고 있는 것 같은’ 울림을 자랑한다.올 초 디지털 싱글로 발표한 ‘13년 만에 다시 가 본 동물원’ 역시 이같은 세월의 흔적이 녹아있는 앨범이다. 뮤지컬 ‘그 여름, 동물원’의 김연미 작가가 가사를 쓰고 박기영이 작곡한 ‘다시 돌아, 봄’과 배영길이 세월호 희생자들을 위해 쓴 ‘바다’, 2001년 팬 공모에서 대상을 받은 주영은 씨의 가사에 유준열이 곡을 붙인 ‘안구건조증’ 등 3곡이 담겨있다. 멤버 모두가 싱어송라이터인 만큼 각자 쓴 곡은 본인이 불러야 하는 책임제다. 박기영은 “동물원에 가보면 전혀 다른 동물들이 모여있는 것처럼 우리도 개성이 뚜렷하다”며 “녹음실 3개를 잡아놓고 각자 녹음하다 옆에 가서 도와주는 식으로 진행된다”고 설명했다.이번 공연에는 특별히 원년 멤버인 김광석이 영상으로 깜짝 등장한다. 박기영은 “광석이 형이 우리와 함께 노래하는 순서가 마련돼 있다”며 “내년에는 원년 멤버들도 함께 공연할 수 있도록 이야기를 나누고 있는데 개인적으로는 첫 공연을 했던 대학로 샘터 파랑새 극장에 다시 한 번 서 보고 싶다”고 귀띔했다.민경원 기자 [storymin@joongang.co.kr]