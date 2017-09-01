Price of the Northwest Passage (국문)

Roald Amundsen, the first person to reach the South Pole, also had a lesser-known role in the exploration of the North Pole. In 1906, he sailed a small fishing boat from Oslo, traveled through Greenland, Canada and the Bering Strait, and reached San Francisco after spending three and a half years in the freezing Arctic Ocean.
In the 18th century, explorers around the world tackled the challenge of sailing the Arctic, but the ice and cold weather frustrated them every time. In 1845, John Franklin, an English rear admiral, led a crew to explore the Northwest Passage but went missing after two months. Before Amundsen’s voyage, it had been considered impossible to sail across the Arctic.
At first, the efforts were made out of the pure thrill of exploration and had no commercial purpose. However, global warming has changed that situation. High temperatures during the summer continue to break records every year in the North Pole, and icebergs are melting at a faster rate. Icebreaker ships from the United States, Russia and Norway have begun to sail through the polar waters.
Around the world, commercial vessels are transporting petroleum and natural gas. It takes about 21,000 kilometers (13,049 miles) to get from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to Asia through the Suez Canal. However, the Northwest Passage would cut that trip to 12,700 kilometers. A 40-day voyage could be reduced by 30 percent, and the risk of being attacked by Somali and Malaysian pirates could be avoided.
On Aug. 24, the Russian tanker Christophe de Margerie, carrying liquefied natural gas, reached Boryeong in South Chungcheong 19 days after leaving Hammerfest in Norway via the Arctic route. It’s not the first time the route has been used to transport something to Korea. Previously in October 2013, Hyundai Glovis leased a Swedish vessel to travel from Ust Luga in Russia to Gwangyang, South Jeolla, in 35 days.
What sets the most recent voyage by the Christophe de Margerie apart is that the vessel sailed on its own without the help of an icebreaker. Icebergs in the Arctic are melting day by day. It is not bad for Korea to be able to access a new route, but we must not forget its price. The Korean Peninsula is getting warmer, and climate change can be spotted all over the world. The future we exchange for the Northwest Passage is not necessarily bright.
남극점을 처음 정복한 노르웨이의 탐험가 로알 아문센은 북극의 역사에도 중요한 발자취를 남겼다. 1906년 50t도 안 되는 작은 고깃배를 타고 오슬로를 떠나 그린란드·캐나다·베링해협을 거쳐 샌프란시스코에 도착한 것이다. 얼어 붙은 북극해에서 3년 반 동안 사투를 벌인 끝에 얻어 낸 성취였다.
18세기부터 전 세계 탐험가들은 북극과 북극해를 정복하기 위한 도전에 나섰다. 하지만 얼음과 추위에 막혀 번번히 실패했다. 1845년 영국 해군 제독 존 프랭클린이 배 2척을 이끌고 북극 탐사에 나섰으나 두 달 만에 실종돼 선원 129명 전원이 사망하기도 했다. 미국인 탐험가 로버트 피어리가 북극을 정복한 뒤에도 배로 북극해를 지나는 건 불가능한 일로 여겨졌다. 아문센은 불굴의 의지로 북극해 항해가 가능함을 보여 줬다.
하지만 이는 순수한 탐험이었다. 상업적 목적은 전혀 없었다. 그런데 지구온난화로 상황이 변했다. 북극이 매년 여름 최고기온을 경신하면서 얼음이 녹는 기간이 길어진 것이다. 미국과 러시아, 노르웨이 등의 쇄빙선이 그 사이를 누비기 시작했다.
2010년대 들어선 뒤엔 해마다 수십 척의 상업용 선박이 원유며 천연가스를 실어 날랐다. 수에즈운하를 통해 네덜란드 로테르담에서 극동아시아에 오는 기존 항로는 2만1000㎞에 이른다. 하지만 북극항로는 1만2700㎞다. 40일에 이르는 항해시간을 30%가량 줄일 수 있고 소말리아·말레이시아 해적에게 붙잡힐 위험도 없다.
지난 24일 러시아 선적의 액화천연가스(LNG) 수송선인 크리스토프 드 마르주리호가 노르웨이 함메르페스트를 출발해 19일 만에 충남 보령항에 도착했다. 러시아 연안 북극해로 왔다. 이 항로를 이용한 게 국내에서도 처음은 아니다. 2013년 10월 글로비스가 국적선사로는 최초로 스웨덴 배를 빌려 러시아 우스트루가항에서 광양항까지 35일만에 주파한 적이 있다. 지난해에도 크리스토프 드 마르주리호가 같은 경로로 LNG를 운반했다.
하지만 이번엔 쇄빙선의 도움 없이 자력으로 항행했다는 게 다르다. 북극 얼음이 날로 녹고 있다는 증거다. 우리로선 경제적인 수송로가 새로 생기는 게 나쁘지 않다. 하지만 지구온난화라는 대가를 잊지 말아야 한다. 한반도는 날로 더워지고 지구촌 곳곳은 이상기후를 겪고 있다. 북극해의 얼음과 바꿀 미래는 꼭 밝은 걸까.
