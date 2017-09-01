Time to build pressure (국문)
오른쪽 왼쪽 번갈아 켜는 것은 비상 깜빡이가 아니다
Sept 01,2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to fire more missiles over Japan with the Pacific Ocean “as a target in the future.” It congratulated itself for the firing of the Hwasong-12 missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Tuesday morning, saying it was a “meaningful prelude to containing Guam.” The UN Security Council unanimously passed a presidential statement condemning Tuesday’s launch as “outrageous.”
North Korea defied the chorus of renunciation from the Security Council members, backed by Russia and China, calling the actions “not just a threat to the region but to all United Nations member states,” and vowed to push ahead with its menacing and self-destructive campaign.
During telephone conversations with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Moon Jae-in agreed to “maximize” pressure on North Korea. He has yet to converse with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump, on the other hand, had conversations with Abe every time North Korea made provocations. In their latest phone conversation, Trump promised the United States will be 100 percent with Japan. Moon has spoken with Trump by phone twice. It is not natural for the two allies to be so distant when tensions are at their worst since the war.
Experts predict North Korea will be able to complete developing long-range ballistic missiles with miniaturized nuclear warheads capable of entering the atmosphere next year. The government must put pressure on North Korea “to the maximum” and also seek China’s influence to stop further provocations. If diplomatic endeavors fail, there are only two options left — a war or a peace settlement between North Korea and the United States. Both would have devastating results for South Korea.
North Korea indicated there was room for dialogue with Washington. Seoul must fully install the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system and enforce unilateral sanctions on North Korea to show it means to “maximize” pressure.
Otherwise, South Korea will be elbowed aside in the future, Seoul will lose credibility with its traditional allies and be mocked by Pyongyang if it does not act on its strong words. It must be consistent and persistent in its messages and actions.
The appointments of ambassadors to key allies have failed to appease concerns on the security and foreign policy front. Economist Cho Yoon-je, named as the top envoy for Washington, former lawyer Noh Young-min for Beijing, and professor Lee Su-hoon for Tokyo have been recruited from Moon’s campaign team and lack the field experience and diplomatic sophistication needed to represent Seoul’s voice in such challenging times. The government must appoint experienced and well-connected bureaucratic diplomats under them to back the new ambassadors.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 31, Page 30
북, "태평양에 쏘겠다" 추가 도발 시사
4강 대사 '코드 인사' 미덥지 못해
'극한 압박' 의지 행동으로 입증해야
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 30일 "태평양을 향해 미사일 훈련을 많이 하겠다"고 밝혀 추가 도발 의지를 드러냈다. 미국과 일본을 겨냥해 중장거리 미사일 발사를 계속할 뜻을 시사한 것이다. 이날 유엔 안보리는 북한의 중거리탄도미사일(IRBM) 발사를 강력히 규탄하는 의장성명을 만장일치로 통과시켰다. 중국과 러시아까지 찬성표를 던지며 한목소리로 경고한 것에 아랑곳없이 북한이 민족 공멸을 부를 핵도발 의지를 재확인한 점을 규탄하지 않을 수 없다.
문재인 대통령은 30일 아베 신조 일본 총리와 전화통화를 갖고 "대북 압력을 극한까지 높이겠다"는 데 인식을 같이했다. 그러나 정말 중요한 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령과의 통화는 도발 사흘이 지나도록 이뤄지지 않았다. 트럼프 대통령은 북한이 도발할 때마다 아베 총리와 통화하며 “일본과 100% 함께 갈 것”이라 강조해왔다. 통화 횟수만 10차례다. 반면 문 대통령은 트럼프 대통령과 두 차례 통화했을 뿐이다. 한반도가 6·25 이래 최대 위기인 상황에서 한·미 정상 간의 소통이 이런 수준이라면 '코리아 패싱' 우려가 나오는 것도 무리가 아니다.
북한은 늦어도 내년 초까지 핵탄두를 장착하고 대기권 재진입이 가능한 장거리 미사일 개발을 완료할 것이란 게 전문가들 중론이다. 시간이 없다. 정부는 문 대통령의 표현대로 대북 압력을 극한까지 높이고, 중국을 압박해 추가 도발을 막는 데 전력을 기울여야 한다. 그런 노력이 실패해 북한이 '레드 라인'을 넘으면 전쟁 아니면 북·미 간 '빅딜'(평화협정) 중 하나를 선택해야 하는 벼랑 끝에 몰린다. 우리로선 최악의 구도다.
김정은은 "미국의 언동에 따라 차후도 행동을 결심할 것"이라 말해 대화 가능성을 열어뒀다는 분석이 나온다. 그럴수록 정부는 사드 추가 배치와 대북 독자 제재 착수 등 행동으로 '강한 압박'의 진정성을 입증해야 한다. 그래야 북한이 도발에 부담을 느끼고 대화에 응할 공산이 커지며, 우리가 '운전석'에 앉을 기회도 생긴다. 미·일 정상 앞에선 '강한 압박'을 다짐해놓고 돌아서면 '대화'를 외치는 태도로는 동맹엔 불신을, 북한엔 비아냥을 살 뿐이다. 지금은 일관되게 비상 깜빡이를 켜야 한다. 오른쪽 왼쪽으로 번갈이 켜는 것은 비상 깜빡이가 아니다.
어제 윤곽을 드러낸 4강 대사 인선도 미덥지 못하다. 조윤제(주미)·이수훈(주일) 교수와 노영민(주중) 전 의원 등 모두 대선 캠프 인사들로 채워졌다. 청와대는 대통령과 외교철학을 공유하고 경륜도 풍부해 지명했다는 설명이다. 그러나 초유의 안보위기 상황에서 북핵과 사드, 위안부 등 고도의 외교력이 요구되는 현안을 학자나 정치인 출신 대사가 제대로 대처할 수 있을지 미지수다. 정부는 4강 주재 대사관에 해당 국가의 사정의 정통한 전문 외교인력을 전진 배치해 신임 대사들의 업무 수행에 차질이 없도록 해야 한다.