The nuclear card (국문)

In a remarkable development amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula, redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea was mentioned at Wednesday’s meeting between defense ministers of South Korea and the United States in Washington. South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo said he mentioned arguments for the deployment from opposition parties and the press in South Korea to U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis on that day. It appears that Defense Minister Song did not say the current government wanted such a redeployment.
Even if South Korea wants Uncle Sam to redeploy nuclear weapons, it is not clear if Washington would accept it. Nevertheless, we pay special attention to our defense minister’s words that he relayed a growing call for the redevelopment from conservative parties and local media to the U.S. Defense Secretary. Song’s remarks can translate into South Korea’s warnings to Pyongyang and Beijing that Seoul also can take an aggressive step to counter North Korea’s nuclear threat. Song’s remarks could also be aimed at easing deepening security concerns among the South Korean people.
The current situation on the peninsula is volatile enough for us to keep all options on the table. Maintaining a so-called “Balance of Terror” through the deployment of the tactical nuclear arms could be one of them. Such a card could prove effective in pressuring China to play a bigger role in solving the nuclear conundrum. Therefore, conservative groups like the Liberty Korea Party and the Bareun Party as well as the People’s Party and some members of the ruling Democratic Party are calling for the redevelopment.
But they must keep in mind unwanted side effects. If nukes are placed in South Korea, the government has to backpedal on its repeated assertion that it seeks the denuclearization of the peninsula. South Korea can hardly demand North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons program if it has nuclear weapons. If something goes wrong, South Koreans must live with a constant fear of nuclear war.
The Blue House adheres to the position that it does not consider the idea of bringing nuclear weapons from the United States. Instead, Seoul believes U.S. extended deterrence is enough to ensure our security. Redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons could do more harm than good. But the public keep doubting the reliability of the U.S. nuclear umbrella. The government must find ways to ease public concerns.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 1, Page 30
30일(현지시간) 열린 한·미 국방장관 회담에서 한반도 내 전술핵 재배치 문제가 거론됐다는 건 주목할 대목이다. 송영무 국방부 장관은 이날 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관을 만난 자리에서 야당과 일부 언론의 주장임을 전제로 “그런 요구(전술핵 재배치)가 있었다”고 전했다는 것이다.
물론 우리가 바란다고 미국이 전술핵 재배치에 동의해 줄지는 미지수다. 그럼에도 그간 언급조차 금기시됐던 이 문제를 현직 국방장관이 꺼냈다는 건 예삿일이 아니다. “우리도 얼마든지 세게 나갈 수 있다”는 북한과 중국을 향한 경고이자 국내의 불안 심리를 달래기 위한 전략일 수 있다.
지금 한반도 상황은 모든 카드를 테이블에 올려놔야 할 만큼 다급하다. 전술핵 재배치로 ‘공포의 균형’을 이루는 것도 그중 하나일 수 있다. 일부에선 ‘목 앞에 들이대는 비수’처럼 중국을 압박할 비장의 카드라고 주장한다. 보수적인 자유한국당·바른정당은 물론 국민의당, 심지어 여당인 더불어민주당 일각에서도 전술핵 재배치 주장이 나오는 것도 무리가 아니다.
하지만 예상되는 엄청난 부작용도 간과해선 안 된다. 전술핵을 들여오면 우리가 그토록 열망해 온 한반도 비핵화의 명분이 사라지게 된다. 북한에 핵을 포기하라고 압박하기도 어렵게 된다. 잘못하면 한반도는 핵전쟁의 공포에서 벗어날 길 없는 핵지대로 굳어지게 된다. 사드 배치조차 현지 주민들의 반발로 진통을 겪고 있는데 전술핵을 어디에 재배치할지 가늠하기조차 어렵다.
청와대가 “전술핵을 전혀 검토 안 하고 있다”며 미국이 제공하는 ‘확장억제’로 충분하다는 입장을 고수하는 것도 이 때문이다. 전술핵 재배치는 얻는 것 못지않게 잃을 것도 막대할 게 틀림없다. 그럼에도 분명한 건 전술핵 재배치 이야기가 나올 정도로 미국의 확장억제전략 등에 대한 불신이 적지 않다는 것이다. 그러니 정부는 갈수록 증폭되는 국민들의 불안 심리를 잠재울 적절한 대책을 내놔야 한다.