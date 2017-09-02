[앵커브리핑] ‘세기의 대결과 세기의 재판…묘하게 닮은 심판’ (“Fight of the century and the trial of the century, andthe judge”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.1970년대는 유난히도 이른바 '세기의 대결'이 많았습니다. 75년, 프로복싱 헤비급의 당대의 철권 조지 포먼은 다섯 명의 선수를 상대로 한, 한 사람당 3회전씩 연이어 경기를 치르는 주먹 자랑을 했죠.Particularly in 1970s, there were severalfights of the century. In 1975, professional boxer George Foreman, the iron fist of those days, had matches against five boxers, each with three rounds.상대 선수들이 경기 초반부터 나가떨어지는 진풍경을 저는 저의 아버지와 어느 이른 새벽에 일어나서 텔레비전 중계로 지켜봤습니다.Early in the morning, my dad and I watched the live broadcast of the matches where Foreman’s opponents were oftenin the opening rounds.*knock out: 때려 눕히다희열과 공포와 경외를 동시에 느끼게 했던 그 새벽의 묘한 기억…I still remember how the feeling of delight, fear andcame to me all at the same time.*admiration: 감탄, 존경그 다음 해인 76년에는 설명이 필요없는 위대한 권투선수 무하마드 알리와 일본의 국민영웅인 프로레슬러 안토니오 이노키와의 경기가 벌어졌습니다.In 1976, theboxing champion Muhammad Ali and Japanese national hero andprofessional wrestler Antonio Inoki had a match.*legendary: 전설적인경기는 완전히 예상을 빗나가서 안토니오 이노키는 계속 링 위에 누워서 발길질만 해댔고, 알리는 제대로 주먹 한 번 써보지 못한 채 무승부를 기록했습니다. 완전히 맥빠지는 경기였지요.However, unlike the expectation, Inokilay on his back and kept on kicking while Ali couldn’t properly throw his punch, and thus, the match ended in a. It was a total disappointment.* draw: 무승부조지 포먼을 킨샤사에서 쓰러뜨릴 때의 알리의 스포츠맨으로서의 위대함과, 인종과 종교차별에 반대해 싸운 사회운동가로서의 위대함을 생각해보면… 이노키와의 엽기적인 쇼는 순전히 대중의 호기심을 자극해서 돈이나 챙기겠다는 것으로밖에 안 보여서 그 알리가 이 알리였던가… 얼핏 이해가 안 가긴 했습니다.Thinking of how Ali defeated George Foreman at Kinshasa, showing great sportsmanship, and how he fought againstand religious, thematch with Inoki made the audience wonder if he was the same Ali as before. I wondered whether the match was intended to arouse the curiosity of the public solely to earn money.* racism: 인종차별* discrimination: 차별* bizarre: 기이한, 특이한그리고 어제 또다시 그 '세기의 대결'이 벌어졌습니다. 메이웨더와 맥그리거… 복싱과 UFC의 최강자들…Yesterday, another fight of the centurywas held between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the best boxer in the world and the best UFC fighter in the world.경기는 재미있고 흥미진진했습니다. 치고 빠지고, 시간을 벌기도 하고 뺏기도 하는 고수들의 밀당의 경기…The fight was interesting and tight. They were landing shots and moving around, and sometimes, stepping back and taking their time.그리고 경기가 끝나면서 이런 결론에 도달했지요. 아, 이 경기의 변수는 역시 심판이구나… 그는 절묘하게도 한쪽이 마지막에 완전히 무너지기 직전에 경기를 중단시켰습니다.As the match came toward its end, I reached the conclusion that what matters is the referee. He stopped the match before McGregor completelyand announced aTechnical Knock Out (TKO).*collapse: 무너지다무림의 고수들에게 승패를 갈라주긴 했지만, 패자도 완전한 패자가 아닌 것으로 만든 심판의 한 수…The judge decided the champion butprevented the loser from being a complete loser.* simultaneously: 동시에저는 왜 복싱 얘기를 이렇게 길게 하고 있을까요?why I am speaking about boxing for this long?* wonder: 궁금해하다바로 지난주에 있었던, 또 하나의 세기의 대결… 아니 세기의 재판을 떠올렸기 때문입니다.It’s because the matchlast week’s fight of the century, no actually, the trial of the century.*remind ~ of~: ~에게 ~을 연상하게 하다유죄를 인정하되 형량은 최저로…The vice chairman of Samsung Electronics was found, yet wasto the minimum jail term.* guilty: 유죄, 죄책감이 드는* sentence: 선고하다세기적 복싱대결의 심판과 세기적 재판의 심판은 묘하게도 닮아있었다는 것…The fight of the century and the trial of the century in some wayseach other.* resemble: 닮다, 유사하다다만 그 두 가지가 서로 다른 점이 있다면 하나는 재대결이 없고, 하나는 곧 있을 것이라는 것입니다.Yet, the difference is that one does not have a rematch, while another isit soon.*expect: 예상하다, 기대하다오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on August 28, 2017Translated for September 1, 2017Translated and edited by Hong You-kyoung and BrolleyGenster.