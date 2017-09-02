Trump Makes Caligula Look Pretty Good

Even before the media obsession with Hillary Clinton’s email server put The Worst President Ever™ in the White House, historians were comparing Donald Trump to Caligula, the cruel, depraved Roman emperor who delighted in humiliating others, especially members of the empire’s elite. But seven months into the Trump administration, we can see that this comparison was unfair.역사학자들은 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 종종 로마제국 황제 칼리굴라와 비슷한 폭군으로 비유해왔다. 칼리굴라는 잔인하고 타락한 폭군의 대명사다. 그러나 트럼프 취임 후 7개월이 된 지금 이 비교는 대단히 불공평한 것이었음이 드러나고 있다.For one thing, Caligula did not, as far as we know, foment ethnic violence within the empire. For another, again as far as we know, Rome’s government continued to function reasonably well despite his antics: Provincial governors continued to maintain order, the army continued to defend the borders, there were no economic crises. Finally, when his behavior became truly intolerable, Rome’s elite did what the party now controlling Congress seems unable even to contemplate: It found a way to get rid of him.우선 트럼프와 달리 칼리굴라는 제국 내 민족 간에 폭력을 조장하지는 않았다. 둘째, 트럼프의 형편없는 리더십 아래 기능이 마비된 워싱턴과 달리 로마 행정부는 칼리굴라의 기행(奇行)에도 불구하고 제 기능을 유지했다. 지방 총독들은 공권력을 확립했고, 군대는 국경을 지켰으며, 경제 위기도 없었다. 마지막으로 로마 지배층은 칼리굴라의 만행이 용인될 수 없는 수준이 되자 미 공화당은 생각조차 하지 못할 조치를 실행했다. 칼리굴라를 권좌에서 쫓아낸 것이다.Anyone with eyes — eyes not glued to Fox News, anyway — has long realized that Trump is utterly incapable, morally and intellectually, of filling the office he holds. But in the past few days things seem to have reached a critical mass. Journalists have stopped seizing on brief moments of not-craziness to declare Trump “presidential”; business leaders have stopped trying to curry favor by lending Trump an air of respectability; even military leaders have gone as far as they can to dissociate themselves from administration pronouncements. Put it this way: “Not my president” used to sound like an extreme slogan. Now it has more or less become the operating principle for key parts of the U.S. system.누구든 눈이 있다면 트럼프가 대통령 자리에 합당한 도덕적∙지적 역량을 갖추지 못했다는 사실을 알아차렸을 것이다. 이제 트럼프의 무능력은 임계점에 도달했다. 언론은 트럼프가 잠시 정신을 되찾는 순간을 포착해 ‘대통령답다’는 수식어를 붙이길 중단했다. 재계 인사들도 트럼프의 비위 맞추는 일을 그만뒀다. 군 장성들조차 트럼프와 거리를 두려 애쓰는 분위기다. 트럼프 당선 직후에는 지나치다고 여긴 “그는 우리의 대통령이 아니다(Not my president)”란 구호가 이제는 자연스럽게 통용된다.Despite this, it may seem on the surface as if the republic is continuing to function normally. We’re still adding jobs; stocks are up; public services continue to be delivered. But remember, this administration has yet to confront a crisis not of its own making. Furthermore, a series of scary deadlines is looming. Never mind tax reform. Congress has to act within the next few weeks to enact a budget, or the government will shut down; to raise the debt ceiling, or the U.S. will go into default; to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or millions of children will lose coverage.겉으로만 보면 미국은 정상적으로 돌아가고 있다. 일자리가 늘고 주가는 상승세다. 공공 서비스도 살아있다. 그러나 트럼프 행정부에 닥칠 위기는 지금부터다. 세제 개혁과 예산 문제가 트럼프의 목을 곧 조를 것이다. 특히 예산안이 향후 수주 안에 의회를 통과하지 못하면 연방정부는 셧다운(업무정지)될 우려가 크다. 또 트럼프가 조만간 국가 채무 한도를 올리지 않으면 미국은 모라토리엄(채무불이행)을 선언해야 할 처지다. 이뿐 아니다. 만기가 곧 돌아오는 아동건강보호 프로그램을 연장하지 않으면 아이들 수백만 명이 보험 혜택을 잃게 된다.So who’s going to ensure that these critical deadlines are met? Not Trump, who’s too busy praising white supremacists and promoting his businesses. Maybe Republican leaders in Congress will still be able to wrangle their extremist members, who see crippling the government as a good thing, into the necessary deals. But the revelation that these leaders were lying about health care all those years has destroyed their intellectual credibility — remember when people took Paul Ryan’s pretense of policy expertise seriously? And their association with President Caligula has destroyed their moral credibility, too. They could keep the government functioning by dealing with Democrats, but they’re afraid to do that, for the same reason they’re afraid to confront the madman in the White House.그러나 트럼프는 이런 문제들이 안중에 없다. 백인 우월주의자들을 찬양하고 자신의 개입 사업을 홍보하느라 바쁘기 때문이다. 공화당 지도부도 무력하긴 마찬가지다. 이들이 의료보험에 대해 오랫동안 거짓말을 해 온 사실이 밝혀지면서 공화당에 대한 미국인의 믿음은 산산이 깨졌다. 무엇보다 공화당은 ‘칼리굴라 대통령’의 정당이란 점만으로도 대중의 미움을 받기에 충분하다. 공화당은 민주당과 협상해 정부의 기능을 복원할 수 있지만, 두려워서 그것도 할 수 없다. 백악관의 미치광이(트럼프)를 대적하지 못하는 허약한 여당에 무슨 힘이 있겠는가.For here’s the situation: Everyone in Washington now knows that we have a president who never meant it when he swore to defend the Constitution. He violates that oath just about every day and is never going to get any better. The good news is that the founding fathers contemplated that possibility and offered a constitutional remedy: the U.S. Congress has the ability to remove a rogue president.트럼프가 미 대통령 취임 선서에 적시 된 ‘헌법 수호’ 의무에 관심이 없다는 걸 모르는 사람은 없다. 트럼프는 거의 매일 선서를 위반하고 있다. 개선될 가능성도 없다. 그나마 희소식이 있다면 미 건국의 아버지들이 트럼프 같은 폭군의 등장 가능성을 예측하고 헌법을 통해 바로잡을 여지를 만든 점이다. 탄핵이 그것이다. 이를 통해 미 의회는 폭군 대통령을 합법적으로 내쫓을 수 있다.But a third of the country still approves of that rogue president — and that third amounts to a huge majority of the G.O.P. base. So all we get from the vast majority of elected Republicans are off-the-record expressions of “dismay” or denunciations of bigotry that somehow fail to name the bigot in chief.그러나 미국인의 3분의 1이 아직 이 폭군을 지지한다. 공화당 지지층의 과반수다. 그래서 공화당 의 원들은 트럼프를 확실히 공격하지 못한다. 게다가 트럼프는 자신에게 충성하지 않는다고 여기는 공화당 의원들을 콕 찍어 무섭게 보복한다. 그들의 경쟁자를 노골적으로 지원하는 방식으로 말이다.It’s not just that Republicans fear primary challenges from candidates pandering to the racist right, although they do; Trump is already supporting challengers to Republicans he considers insufficiently loyal. The fact is that white supremacists have long been a key if unacknowledged part of the G.O.P. coalition, and Republicans need those votes to win general elections.그러나 공화당이 트럼프에게 맥을 못 추는 더 큰 이유가 있다. 트럼프를 적극 후원하는 백인 우월주의자들이 공화당 지지층에서 중요한 비중을 차지한다는 점이다. 공화당이 선거에서 승리하려면 이들의 표가 절실하다.Given the profiles in cowardice they’ve presented so far, it’s hard to imagine anything — up to and including evidence of collusion with a foreign power — that would make them risk losing those voters’ support. So the odds are that we’re stuck with a malevolent, incompetent president whom nobody knowledgeable respects, and many consider illegitimate. If so, we have to hope that our country somehow stumbles through the next year and a half without catastrophe, and that the midterm elections transform the political calculus and make the Constitution great again. If that doesn’t happen, all one can say is God save America. Because all indications are that the Republicans won’t.이런 현실을 무릅쓰고 공화당이 트럼프 축출을 시도할 가능성은 작다. 그러니까 미국인들은 상식이 있는 사람이라면 결코 인정할 수 없는, 사악하고 무능한 대통령을 계속 떠안고 가야 할 신세다. 결국 미국이 큰 탈 없이 앞으로 1년 반을 버텨줄 것을 기원하는 수 밖에 없다. 그리고 내년 11월 중간선거에서 트럼프를 표로 심판해 미국을 다시 한 번 위대하게 만들어야 한다. 그런 노력마저 실패한다면 남은 건 “신이여, 미국을 구하소서”라고 기도하는 것뿐이다. 미국을 공화당의 손에 맡긴다면 절대 일어날 수 없는 일이기 때문이다.폴 크루그먼 미국 경제학자Aug. 18, 2017