Artificial Intelligence Is Stuck. Here’s How to Move It Forward

Artificial Intelligence is colossally hyped these days, but the dirty little secret is that it still has a long, long way to go. Sure, A.I. systems have mastered an array of games, from chess and Go to “Jeopardy” and poker, but the technology continues to struggle in the real world. Robots fall over while opening doors, prototype driverless cars frequently need human intervention, and nobody has yet designed a machine that can read reliably at the level of a sixth grader, let alone a college student. Computers that can educate themselves — a mark of true intelligence — remain a dream.최근 인공지능은 엄청난 주목을 받고 있지만 실제로는 앞으로 해결해야 할 문제가 훨씬 더 많이 남아 있습니다. 물론 최근 인공지능은 체스에서 바둑, “제오파디” 퀴즈쇼, 포커 등 몇 개의 게임에서 인간을 이겼지만 현실세계에서는 그런 모습을 보이지 못하고 있습니다. 로봇은 문을 열다 넘어지기도 하고, 자율 운전 자동차는 아직 사람의 손을 수시로 필요로 하며, 대학생은 고사하고 6학년 수준으로 글을 읽고 이해하지도 못하고 있습니다. 지성의 한 특징인 스스로를 교육시키는 것은 아직 상상 속에서만 가능한 일입니다.Even the trendy technique of “deep learning,” which uses artificial neural networks to discern complex statistical correlations in huge amounts of data, often comes up short. Some of the best image-recognition systems, for example, can successfully distinguish dog breeds, yet remain capable of major blunders, like mistaking a simple pattern of yellow and black stripes for a school bus. Such systems can neither comprehend what is going on in complex visual scenes (“Who is chasing whom and why?”) nor follow simple instructions (“Read this story and summarize what it means”).인공 신경망을 이용해 엄청난 데이터 양으로 복잡한 통계적 연관관계를 발견해내는 기술인 최근 가장 인기가 있는 “딥러닝” 역시 한계를 보일 때가 많습니다. 예를 들어 개의 품종을 구별하는 가장 뛰어난 이미지 인식 시스템 조차도 노랑과 검정의 단순한 줄무늬를 스쿨버스로 오인하는 어이없는 실수를 할 때가 있습니다. 또한 복잡한 장면을 이해하고 질문에 (예를 들어 “누가 누구를 왜 쫓고 있나?”) 답하지도 못하며 아니면 간단한 명령도 (예를 들어 “이 이야기를 읽고 그 의미를 요약하시오”) 따르지 못합니다.Although the field of A.I. is exploding with microdiscoveries, progress toward the robustness and flexibility of human cognition remains elusive. Not long ago, for example, while sitting with me in a cafe, my 3-year-old daughter spontaneously realized that she could climb out of her chair in a new way: backward, by sliding through the gap between the back and the seat of the chair. My daughter had never seen anyone else disembark in quite this way; she invented it on her own — and without the benefit of trial and error, or the need for terabytes of labeled data.인공지능 분야에서 끝없는 작은 성공들은 연이어 발표되고 있지만 인공지능이 과연 인간의 인지능력과 같은 유연성과 신뢰를 가지게 될 지는 알 수 없습니다. 예를 들어, 얼마 전 세 살 난 딸아이는 의자로 올라가는 새로운 방법을 갑자기 찾아냈습니다. 바로 의자 뒤에서 등판과 좌판 사이의 틈으로 몸을 밀어 넣어 의자로 올라오는 것입니다. 아이가 누군가를 따라한 것이 아님은 명백했고, 이는 아이가 이 방법을 스스로 발견했음을 말해줍니다. 인공지능처럼 이를 위해 시도와 오류를 반복할 필요도 없었으며, 테라바이트만큼의 분류된 데이터가 필요하지도 않았습니다.Presumably, my daughter relied on an implicit theory of how her body moves, along with an implicit theory of physics — how one complex object travels through the aperture of another. I challenge any robot to do the same. A.I. systems tend to be passive vessels, dredging through data in search of statistical correlations; humans are active engines for discovering how things work.아마 딸아이는 복잡한 대상이 어떤 틈 사이로 어떻게 통과할 수 있는가와 관련된 물리 법칙에 기반한, 자신의 신체 움직임에 대한 이론을 본능적으로 가지고 있었을 것입니다. 나는 로봇을 이렇게 만들어야 한다고 생각합니다. 인공지능은 종종 수많은 데이터에서 통계적 연관성만을 찾는 수동적 주체의 역할을 합니다. 하지만 인간은 세상이 어떻게 움직이는지를 스스로 발견하는 능동적 주체입니다.To get computers to think like humans, we need a new A.I. paradigm, one that places “top down” and “bottom up” knowledge on equal footing. Bottom-up knowledge is the kind of raw information we get directly from our senses, like patterns of light falling on our retina. Top-down knowledge comprises cognitive models of the world and how it works.컴퓨터를 인간처럼 생각하게 만들기 위해서는 “하향식”과 “상향식” 지식을 고루 사용하는 새로운 인공지능 패러다임을 만들어야 합니다. 상향식 지식이란 우리 눈에 들어오는 이미지 정보와 같은 직접적인 지식입니다. 하향식 지식이란 세상이 어떻게 움직이는지에 대한 인지적 모델 같은 지식입니다.Deep learning is very good at bottom-up knowledge, like discerning which patterns of pixels correspond to golden retrievers as opposed to Labradors. But it is no use when it comes to top-down knowledge. If my daughter sees her reflection in a bowl of water, she knows the image is illusory; she knows she is not actually in the bowl. To a deep-learning system, though, there is no difference between the reflection and the real thing, because the system lacks a theory of the world and how it works. Integrating that sort of knowledge of the world may be the next great hurdle in A.I., a prerequisite to grander projects like using A.I. to advance medicine and scientific understanding.딥러닝은 이미지의 패턴을 통해 골든 리트리버와 래브라도를 구별하는 것과 같은 상향식 지식에 매우 적합한 방식입니다. 하지만 하향식 지식에는 쓸모가 없습니다. 딸아이는 물에 비친 자신의 얼굴을 볼 때 이것이 그림자이며 실제 자신이 아니라는 사실을 알고 있습니다. 그러나 딥러닝 시스템은 세상의 동작 방식에 대한 이론이 없기 때문에 그림자와 실제 존재를 구별하지 못합니다. 이런 두 종류의 지식을 통합하는 능력은 인공지능이 첨단 의학 및 과학을 이해하게 만들기 위해 반드시 해결해야 할 문제일 것입니다.I fear, however, that neither of our two current approaches to funding A.I. research — small research labs in the academy and significantly larger labs in private industry — is poised to succeed. I say this as someone who has experience with both models, having worked on A.I. both as an academic researcher and as the founder of a start-up company, Geometric Intelligence, which was recently acquired by Uber.하지만 나는 오늘날 인공지능 연구가 이루어지는 두 가지 방식, 곧 학계의 작은 연구실과 산업계의 대규모 연구실 모두가 이를 이루지 못하지나 않을까 두렵습니다. 나는 인공지능을 연구하며 학계의 연구자로, 또 지오메트릭 인텔리전스라는, 최근 우버에 인수된 스타트업의 창업자로 이 두 방식을 모두 겪어 보았기 때문에 이렇게 말하는 것입니다.Academic labs are too small. Take the development of automated machine reading, which is a key to building any truly intelligent system. Too many separate components are needed for any one lab to tackle the problem. A full solution will incorporate advances in natural language processing (e.g., parsing sentences into words and phrases), knowledge representation (e.g., integrating the content of sentences with other sources of knowledge) and inference (reconstructing what is implied but not written). Each of those problems represents a lifetime of work for any single university lab.학교 연구실은 너무 작습니다. 진짜 지능의 중요한 특징인, 스스로 책을 읽을 수 있는 기계를 만드는 문제를 생각해봅시다. 한 실험실에서 이 문제를 해결하기 위해서는 너무나 많은 요소들이 필요합니다. 문장을 단어와 구로 분리하는 최신 자연어 처리 기술이 있어야 하며, 다른 종류의 지식에서 정보를 통합하는 지식 표현 기술이, 쓰여있지 않은 사실이지만 이를 구성할 수 있는 추론 기술이 모두 필요합니다. 각각은 한 실험실이 평생에 걸쳐 연구해야 하는 그런 종류의 문제입니다.Corporate labs like those of Google and Facebook have the resources to tackle big questions, but in a world of quarterly reports and bottom lines, they tend to concentrate on narrow problems like optimizing advertisement placement or automatically screening videos for offensive content. There is nothing wrong with such research, but it is unlikely to lead to major breakthroughs. Even Google Translate, which pulls off the neat trick of approximating translations by statistically associating sentences across languages, doesn’t understand a word of what it is translating.구글과 페이스북 같은 기업의 연구실은 이런 문제에 도전할 수 있지만, 이들은 분기 보고서와 순이익 같은 단어가 지배하는 세상에 속해 있기 때문에 광고의 위치를 최적화 하거나 유해한 컨텐츠를 자동으로 처리하는 기술에 집중합니다. 물론 이런 기술도 중요하지만, 이를 통해 진정한 혁신이 일어나지는 않을 것입니다. 통계적으로 연관된 문장에서 유사한 번역을 이끌어내는 구글 번역도 사실 자신이 번역하고 있는 것이 어떤 내용인지 이해하지 못합니다.I look with envy at my peers in high-energy physics, and in particular at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, a huge, international collaboration, with thousands of scientists and billions of dollars of funding. They pursue ambitious, tightly defined projects (like using the Large Hadron Collider to discover the Higgs boson) and share their results with the world, rather than restricting them to a single country or corporation. 나는 여러 국가가 협력해 수 천 명의 과학자가 수 조 원의 연구비를 가지고 고에너지 물리학을 연구할 수 있게 만든 유럽 입자물리연구소 CERN 과 같은 곳에서 일하는 친구들이 부럽습니다. 그들은 예를 들어 대형 강입자 충돌기를 이용해 힉스 보존을 발견하겠다와 같은 야심차지만 잘 정의된 문제에 도전하며 이 결과를 한 나라나 기업이 가지는 것이 아니라 전 세계와 공유합니다. 반면 엘런 머스크가 지원하는, 인공지능 분야의 가장 규모가 크고 "열린" 시도인 오픈AI 도 그저 50명의 연구원을 데리고 있을 뿐 CERN과는 규모에서 비교도 할 수 없습니다.만약 기계가 스스로 책을 읽을 수 있게 만드는 문제에 도전하는 국제 인공지능 연구연합이 이루어진다면, 이들은 진정 세상을 바꿀 것이며 또한 인공지능을 어떤 특정한 소수의 재산이 아니라 공공의 소유가 되도록 만들 수 있을 것입니다.