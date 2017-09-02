Seoul asks for ‘strategic assets’ from U.S.

In this photo provided by South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, right, hold talks at the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. [YONHAP] 한국 국방부가 제공한 이 사진에서 송영무 한국 국방장관(왼쪽)과 짐 매티스 미국 국방장관(오른쪽)이 수요일 워싱턴 D.C. 인근 미국방성에서 회담을 하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, September 1, 2017WASHINGTON - Defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States discussed a wide range ofmilitary issues, including growing demands in the South for redeployment of U.S.nuclear weapons to counter North Korea’s threats, a Korean government official said.*sensitive: 민감한*tactical: 전술의한미 국방장관은 북핵 위협 대응방안으로 미군의 전술핵무기를 한반도에 재배치하라는 요청을 포함한 민감한 군사적 현안들을 폭넓게 논의했다고 한국 정부 관계자가 말했다.Defense Minister Song Young-moo, currently visiting the United States, met with U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis for one hour and thirty minutes on Wednesday. Song had another 70-minute talk with White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.방미중인 송영무 한국 국방장관은 수요일 제임스매티스 미 국방장관을 만나 1시간 30분 동안 회담을 가졌다. 송 장관은 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관과도 70분 동안 회담을 가졌다.According to sources, the Song-Mattis meeting addressed issues that willthe security order of the peninsula. A possible return of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, South Korea’sof nuclear-powered submarines, transfer of the wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul and revision of bilateral missile guidelines, which prohibit Seoul from developing advanced missiles, were among the topics discussed, they said.*redefine: 재정의하다*procurement: 조달, 획득소식통에 따르면, 송-매티스 회담에서 한반도의 안보질서를 재정의할 문제들을 논의했다. 미군의 전술핵무기 한반도 재배치 가능성, 한국의 핵잠수함 보유, 전시작전통제권 환수, 한국이 첨단 미사일을 개발하지 못하도록 금지한 한미 미사일지침의 개정 등이 논의됐다고 소식통들은 전했다.“Song made the first mention of the issue of the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons,” said a government official who attended the meeting. Washington removed all tactical atomic weapons from South Korea in September 1991.회담에 참석했던 한 정부 관계자는 “송 장관이 먼저 미군 전술핵무기의 한반도 재배치 문제를 거론했다”고 말했다. 미국은 1991년 9월 한국에서 전술핵무기를 모두 철수했다.According to the source, Song told his U.S.that conservative opposition parties are demanding the redeployment to resolve the*counterpart: 상대방*security crisis: 안보위기소식통에 따르면, 송 장관은 보수당들이 안보위기를 해결하기 위해 전술핵무기 재배치를 요구하고 있다고 미국측에 말했다.“Song mentioned the issue while he was explaining the need to revise the bilateral ballistic missileand the need for U.S. deployment ofto offerto the South,” he said. “The United States expressed its understanding about the ongoing discussions in the South.” The source, however, said there was no discussion on*guideline: 지침*strategic asset: 전략자산*extended deterrence: 확장억제력*specifics: 세부내용소식통은 “송 장관이 한미 탄도미사일 지침 개정의 필요성과 한국에 확장억제력을 제공하기 위한 미군의 전략자산 한국 배치의 필요성을 설명하는 동안 전술핵무기 재배치 요구를 언급했다”고 말했다. “미국은 한국에서 진행중인 논의들에 관해 이해한다고 표현했다.” 그러나 그 소식통은 세부사항에 관한 논의는 없었다고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)