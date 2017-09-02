Deoksu road returns to public after 60 years

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, third from left, and British Ambassador to Korea Charles Hay, fourth from left, stroll together on a 100-meter (328-foot) stretch of Stonewall Road, or Doldam-gil, by Deoksu Palace in central Seoul on Wednesday, when the section of the road was reopened to the public after nearly 60 years of ownership by the British Embassy.[YONHAP]영국대사관이 점유하면서 지난 60여 년간 철문으로 막혀 있었던 덕수궁 돌담길 100미터 구간이 보행길로 정식 개방된 수요일 오전 박원순 서울시장(왼쪽에서 세번째)과 찰스헤이 주한 영국대사(왼쪽에서 네번째)가 함께 돌담길을 걷고 있다.[연합]