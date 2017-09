Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, second from right, and ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, tour the newly launched ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae, Busan, after holding an opening ceremony on Friday. The four-story culture house, the first of its kind built outside an Asean country, will host exhibitions, academic events, art performances and other cultural events related to Asean, which marks its 50th anniversary this year. [YONHAP]