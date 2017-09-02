Olympic mint

Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Organizing Committee, left, and Kim Yuna, honorary ambassador for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, hold up commemorative paper notes and coins issued by the Bank of Korea on Friday in Seoul. The paper notes are the first 2,000 won ($1.80) bills made in the country. About 2.3 million of them will be sold in different sets, and the commemorative coins, made of gold, silver and brass, are going through their second round of sales, which runs from Sept. 11 to 29 at banks and post offices around the country. [YONHAP]