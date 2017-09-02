IU returning with new music in September

Singer IU will make a comeback in mid-September, her agency announced this Friday.Fave Entertainment has not released details on the specific dates, but has confirmed that her newest release will be a remake of her 2014 EP, “A Flower Bookmark.”To be titled “Two Flower Bookmarks,” the album will mark a quick return for IU after the release of her studio album, “Palette,” in April.After debuting in 2008, IU gained recognition after the massive success of her single “Good Day” in 2010.She has ranked number one on the Gaon Albums Charts and Gaon Singles Charts multiple times, and has sold over 80 million digital downloads in Korea alone.Outside of her singing and songwriting career, IU has played roles on TV dramas as well, starting with the 2011 KBS2 hit “Dream High.” She continued to appear in lead roles on other shows such as the KBS dramas “Bel Ami,” and “The Producers,” as well as SBS drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.”By Bae Seung-hoon