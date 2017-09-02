Train to Cheorwon takes visitors back to the past : Visit the northernmost station in South Korea for only 1,000 won

Above: The commuter train on the Gyeongwon Line that takes people to Cheorwon County, Gangwon. Center: A map of the Gyeongwon Line. Bottom: Within carts the seats of red covering resemble previous models. [YANG BO-RA]

Train tracks near the Military Demarcation Line, which used to connect the Gyeongwon Line before the Korean War. Since the armistice, they have remained broken and rusty. [YANG BO-RA]

1- The security tour pass permit attached to the front window of the bus grants passage beyond the civilian control line. 2- Students on a field trip walk by a sign that reads “We want to get back on track.” 3- The remaining framework of the Korean Workers’ Party Headquarters building in Cheorwon is the only North Korean building standing in South Korea. 4- The second tunnel dug by North Korea beneath Cheorwon was once planned to be used as an invasion route in the 1970’s. [YANG BO-RA]

Did you know that you can go to the famous border town of Cheorwon in Gangwon for just 1,000 won ($0.89)?Considering the fact that a basic fare for a subway in Seoul costs 1,250 won, there’s not much you can do these days with just 1,000 won. But for that price, you can get yourself a train ticket all the way up to Cheorwon - a trip that’s worth every penny.The Gyeongwon Line is a train that travels to and from Dongducheon Station in Gyeonggi and Baengmagoji Station in Cheorwon. The fare is just 1,000 won. From Dongducheon Station, which can be reached by Seoul’s subway line No. 1, to the small town of Cheorwon, right on the border with North Korea, it takes approximately one hour.Park Jun-kyu, author of “Everything about Train Travels in Korea,” said, “Dongducheon Station, where this commuter train departs, is like the Holy Land for train aficionados.”Train service in Korea, which is operated by the Korean Railroad Corporation (Korail) is categorized by speed. The fastest high-speed trains are the KTX and SRT trains, followed by rapid train called ITX Saemaul, then the express trains like Saemaul and Mugunghwa. The lowest class service is this omnibus commuter train. Currently, this commuter train service is only available between Dongducheon and Baengmagoji stations.In an era when high-speed trains can cut across the Korean peninsula in just few hours, running at 300 kilometers (186 miles) per hour, this commuter train can really stimulate your analog sensibilities. Adding to the experience is the fact that you cannot make an online booking for the train.The commuter train only has five cars, which are quite adorable compared to the long and pointy high-speed KTX trains. The interior of the train, with its red-cushioned seats has the look of Korea’s old commuter trains, like the Tongil and Bidulgi trains. One of the unique features of the train is that you can adjust the direction of the seats to face either forward or backwards.“This train is being operated by Korail despite the cost for the convenience of the locals who have no access to subway,” explained Park. However, when Seoul’s line No. 1 extends its service to Yeoncheon Station, which is slated to be completed by 2019, this commuter train may come to an end.The train slowly moves northward and the high rises outside of the window are quickly replaced by vast plains. About 55 minutes after departure, the train arrives at Baengmagoji Station in Cheorwon - the northernmost station in South Korea. Before the division of Korea, the Gyeongwon Line operated beyond Baengmagoji Station. It was followed by Woljeong-ri Station, which is now located inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and Wonsan Station, which is now located inside of North Korea.After arriving, there’s a three-hour city tour that costs 14,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children that provides a look at the unique sights in Cheorwon County. A tour bus departs from Baengmagoji station throughout the day every day except for Tuesdays.On board, Ahn Jae-kwon, a culture and tour guide of Cheorwon County, explains that the program is a “national security tour.”“Locals call it the ‘front,’” said Ahn, “but for visitors, I guess the atmosphere of the front lines must be quite exotic as you can witness the tension between the two Koreas right in front of your eyes.”As soon as the bus enters the Civilian Access Control Line, tension can be felt, especially when an armed soldier hops onto the bus to check the identification of every passenger. Out the window, warning signs that read “Mine” can be spotted as well.The bus slowly stops in front of a building that is now a skeleton of its former self. This is the Korean Workers’ Party Headquarters, which is the only building built by North Korea that is currently in existence in the South. It is also known as the site where popular singer Seo Tai-ji filmed his music video for song “Dreaming of Balhae,” which touches on issues of division and reunification.“This building is an example of North Korea’s ambition to dominate Cheorwon soon after the liberation from the Japanese rule,” said Ahn. “You can see the tank track marks climb up the buildings from when the United Nations Command pushed back the North Korean forces.”The highlight of this “security tour” is the visit to the underground tunnel. Four tunnels have been found under the DMZ so far, which were dug by North Koreans. The tunnels were given numbers upon their discovery. The Second Underground Tunnel, which was discovered in 1975 is included in the tour, however photos are not allowed. Each visitor is given a safety helmet and is guided 50 meters (164 feet) down the tunnel.The City Tour Bus then takes visitors to the Cheorwon Peace Observatory where visitors can get a panoramic view of the DMZ and then the final stop is the Woljeong-ri Station. It is no longer in use and remains as a site that makes visitors think about the scars left by the Korean War.BY YANG BO-RA [bae.seunghoon@joongang.co.kr]경원선을 달리는 통근열차. 단돈 1000원으로 동두천역에서 백마고지역까지 1시간여 기차여행을 즐길 수 있다.서울 시내 마을버스(900원)는 탈 수 있어도 지하철(1250원) 표 한 장을 사기엔 부족하다. 1000원은 이 정도의 적은 돈이다. 하지만 가치를 충만하게 느낄 수 있는 여행이 있다. 통근열차 타고 떠나는 기차여행이다.통근열차는 경원선 동두천역과 백마고지역 사이를 운행하는 완행열차로 운임이 1000원에 불과하다. 지난 21일 한국에서 가장 저렴한 통근열차를 타고 강원도 철원으로 향했다. 지하철 1호선을 타고 서울을 가로질러 동두천역에 닿았다. 이번 여행에 동행한 『대한민국 기차여행의 모든 것』의 박준규(43) 작가는 “통근열차가 출발하는 동두천역은 기차 마니아에겐 성지 같은 곳”이라고 소개했다.한국 철도는 속도에 따라 고속열차(KTX·SRT), 특급열차(ITX 새마을), 급행열차(새마을호·무궁화호) 등으로 나뉘는데 최하위 등급인 보통열차에 속한 완행열차가 바로 통근열차다. 현재는 경원선 일부 구간인 동두천역~백마고지역에만 통근열차가 다니고 있다.지금은 폐지된 통일호를 떠올리게 만드는 통근열차 내부.통근열차는 시속 300㎞를 주파하는 고속열차가 전국을 연결하는 시대에 좀처럼 느끼기 힘든 아날로그적 감성으로 가득하다. 일단 온라인으로 예약할 수 없다. “어른 한 장요”를 외치고 백마고지역행 표를 샀다. 통근열차 차량은 5량밖에 되지 않아 앙증맞아 보였다. 내부는 완행열차의 정서가 가득했다. 붉은색 쿠션으로 덮인 통근열차 좌석은 지금은 없어진 ‘통일호’ ‘비둘기호’를 떠올리게 만들었다. 등받이를 움직여 좌석의 순방향과 역방향을 조절하고 창문도 열었다. 무엇보다 동두천역부터 백마고지역까지 43㎞를 한 시간 동안 달리는 기차인데 지하철 요금보다 적은 돈으로 탈 수 있다는 사실이 인상적이었다. 박 작가는 “통근열차는 지하철이 연결되지 않는 근교 주민의 편의를 위해 코레일이 적자를 감수하면서 제공하는 열차 서비스”라고 일러줬다. 2019년 연천역까지 지하철 1호선이 연장되면 통근열차는 언제 폐지돼도 이상할 것이 없단다.기차가 천천히 북녘을 향해 내달렸다. 고층 빌딩이 사라지고 곡식이 여무는 평야가 드러났다. 사이사이 군부대도 보였다. 동두천역을 출발한 통근열차는 55분 후 강원도 철원 백마고지역에 도착했다. 백마고지역은 역무원도 근무하지 않는 작은 역으로 대한민국 최북단 역이자 철도중단점이다. 통근열차가 다니는 경원선은 원래 백마고지역을 지나 철원역, 월정리역 그리고 지금은 북한 땅에 속한 강원도 원산까지 이어지는 철로였지만 분단과 함께 중간에 뚝 끊긴 불완전한 신세가 됐다.이왕 철원까지 왔으니 3시간짜리 시티투어(어른 1만4000원, 어린이 9000원)를 해보기로 했다. 백마고지역에서는 화요일을 제외하고 매일 40인승 시티투어 버스가 출발한다.시티투어 버스에 탑승한 철원군 문화해설사 안재권(64)씨는 ‘안보관광’이라는 이름으로 투어 프로그램을 소개했다. “철원 사람은 이곳을 ‘전방’이라고 부릅니다. 후방에서 오신 분들에게는 최전방의 풍경이 이색적일 겁니다. 아직 대한민국은 휴전상태라는 증거를 눈앞에서 볼 수 있거든요.”안 해설사 말마따나 철원엔 긴장감이 돌았다. 민간인통제선 안쪽으로 버스가 진입할 때는 무장한 군인이 차량에 탑승해 인원을 일일이 체크했고, 군부대 주변에 ‘지뢰’라고 쓰인 경고 팻말도 여럿이었다.강원도 철원에 뼈대만 남아 있는 노동당사. 북한 측이 지은 건물로는 유일하게 현존해 있다.시티투어 버스는 뼈대만 남아 있는 앙상한 건물 앞에서 속도를 줄였다. 근대문화유산 22호로도 지정된 노동당사로, ‘서태지와 아이들’의 ‘발해를 꿈꾸며’ 뮤직비디오가 촬영된 장소이기도 하다. 안 해설사는 “일제강점기에서 해방된 이후 북한은 발 빠르게 철원 땅을 지배하려는 야욕을 부렸다”며 “한국전쟁 중 철원 이북으로 북한 세력을 밀어낸 연합군이 탱크로 노동당사를 올라간 흔적이 남아 있다”고 말했다.철원 안보관광의 핵심 여행지라 할 수 있는 땅굴도 들렀다. 북한의 남침용 땅굴이 모두 4개 있는데, 발견된 순서대로 이름을 붙였다. 1975년 존재가 알려진 제2땅굴은 구경이 가능하지만 사진 촬영은 철저히 금지돼 있다. 안전모를 쓰고 지하 50m 아래로 들어서자 동굴 피서를 온 기분이었다. 땅굴을 수색하면서 북이 설치해 놓은 폭탄 때문에 국군 7명이 전사했다는 얘기를 들을 때는 오싹하기까지 했다.시티투어 버스는 북녘땅을 바라볼 수 있는 평화전망대를 거쳐 월정리역에 닿았다. 민통선 이북에 있는 월정리역은 영업을 멈춘 폐역으로 한국전쟁의 상처를 고스란히 보여주는 장소다. 철원군은 원래 있던 자리에서 조금 떨어진 곳에 ‘관광용’ 월정리역 역사를 새로 지었다. 지구상 유일한 분단국가인 우리나라에서만 만들 수 있는 ‘테마파크’ 같았다. 하지만 폐역의 쓸쓸함만은 ‘리얼’했다.양보라 기자