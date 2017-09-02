Sustainable finance (국문)

Despite North Korea’s missile threats, Korea’s sovereign rating remains at the third highest level, thanks to its healthy fiscal standing. As of the end of last year, Korea’s debt to GDP ratio is 38.3 percent, far lower than the 107.4 percent of the United States and 239.2 percent of Japan. But we cannot be assured yet.
In December 2015, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance published a long term fiscal projection by 2060. It was the first long-term outlook by the ministry. If the government increases the discretionary spending according to economic growth, the debt to GDP ratio will be 62.4 percent in 2060.
The ministry warned of three potential scenarios. First, 10 trillion-won ($8.9 billion) of mandatory spending would be added by 2020 without other sources of revenue. Second, the basic pension payment would increase according to the national pension plan. Third, the economic growth rate would drop by 0.3 percent annually. When all these actually happen, the debt to GDP ratio will soar to 157.9 percent in 2060. How can we be sure these scenarios won’t come true?
The Moon Jae-in administration advocates income-driven growth and proposed to add 170,000 jobs during his term. The minimum wage will be raised by more than the average from the last five years. A 3 trillion won increase is already reflected in next year’s budget, and the basic pension will go up from 200,000 won to 250,000 won from April.
Expansion of welfare is certainly necessary, but it calls for continued financial support. A considerable portion of corporate tax and income tax revenue comes from large corporations and their employees. But large corporations are struggling. Korean shipbuilding companies have been beaten by Chinese competitors. Four Hyundai Motor plants in China temporarily suspended operation as they failed to pay for parts in time.
According to the 2017-2022 National Fiscal Management Plan published together with the budget plan, fiscal spending is to increase by 5.8 percent, while fiscal income increases by 5.5 percent. Moreover, the rate of mandatory spending increase is 7.2 percent. The Ministry of Strategy and Finance plans to cut down on unnecessary spending and maintain the debt to GDP ratio at the 40.4 percent level by 2021. That’s the same as killing two birds with one stone. The National Assembly and financial experts must verify the plan thoroughly.
It may work during the current administration, but things can worsen later. The aging of the population will soon accelerate. The government proposes annual budgets and makes five-year projection. Government finance needs to be managed with a long-term perspective looking at 10 to 20 years. Only then can we plan sustainable welfare policy.
북한 미사일 위협에도 한국의 국가신용등급은 세 번째로 높은 등급을 유지하고 있다. 여기엔 견실한 재정이 큰 몫을 했다. 지난해 말 한국의 국내총생산(GDP) 대비 국가채무 비율은 38.3%로 미국(107.4%)이나 일본(239.2%)보다 크게 낮다. 하지만 안심할 수만은 없다.
지난 2015년 12월 기획재정부는 '2060년 장기재정전망'을 발표했다. 기재부의 첫 번째 장기전망이라 주목을 받았다. 앞으로 정부의 재량지출(조정 가능한 것)을 경제성장만큼 늘리는 경우 2060년 GDP 대비 국가채무 비율이 62.4%가 될 것이란 내용이다.
기재부는 여기에 세 가지 부정적 시나리오를 제시했다. 첫째 2020년까지 10조원 규모의 의무지출(근거 법 등에 의해 꼭 써야 하는 것)이 재원 마련 대책 없이 추가된다. 둘째 기초연금 지급액을 국민연금에 연계해 인상한다. 셋째 경제성장률이 연평균 0.3%포인트 하락한다. 이게 겹치면 2060년 국가채무 비율은 GDP 대비 157.9%로 치솟을 것으로 추산했다. 과연 이 시나리오가 현실이 되는 일이 없을 것이라고 장담할 수 있는가.
문재인 정부는 소득주도 성장을 내세우며 임기 중 공무원 17만 명을 증원하겠다고 한다. 여기에 최저임금을 올리면서 5년 평균 인상률은 넘는 금액은 지원키로 했다. 내년 예산에 반영된 것만 3조원이다. 내년 4월부터 기초연금이 20만원에서 25만원으로 인상된다.
복지 확대가 필요한 것은 사실이지만 지속할 수 있게 하려면 재정이 뒷받침돼야 한다. 법인세와 근로소득세의 상당 부분을 대기업과 그곳에 다니는 직원들이 낸다. 하지만 국내 대기업의 사정이 어렵다. 국내 조선업체는 최근 고부가가치 선박 수주 경쟁에서 중국 업체에 밀렸다. 현대자동차 중국 공장 4곳은 부품 대금을 내지 못해 일시 가동을 중단하기도 했다.
최근 예산안과 함께 발표된 2017~2021년 국가재정운용계획에 따르면 이 기간 중 재정지출 증가율(5.8%)이 재정수입 증가율(5.5%)을 넘는다. 더구나 반드시 써야 하는 의무지출의 증가율이 7.2%로 더 높다. 그럼에도 불필요한 지출을 줄여 2021년 국가채무 비율율 40.4%로 관리하겠다는 게 현 기재부의 설명이다. 두 마리 토끼를 잡겠다는 얘기지만, 국회와 재정 전문가의 엄밀한 검증을 받아야 한다.
설사 현 정부 임기 안에는 괜찮다고 해도 그 이후엔 급격히 나빠질 수 있다. 출산절벽으로 인구감소 시점이 2020년대 초로 당겨질 것으로 예상되고, 고령화는 더 빨라질 것이다. 정부는 매년 예산안을 내면서 5년 단위 전망만 한다. 이젠 최소한 10~20년을 내다보는 장기적 안목으로 재정을 관리해야 한다. 그래야 지속 가능한 복지 정책을 할 수 있다.
