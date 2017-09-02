Rethinking base salary (국문)
기아차 통상임금 판결, 성과급으로 가는 계기 돼야
Sept 02,2017
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday delivered a partial victory for the union of Kia Motors in its lawsuit against the management by counting regular bonuses and other incentives as base salary. The court ordered the management to issue 422.3 billion won ($376.1 million) in unpaid wages from Aug. 2008 to Oct. 2011 by recognizing bonuses and meal allowances as a part of fixed payroll. The court rejected the management’s argument of “principle of good faith,” or an agreement between the management and union given business conditions, as the bench pointed to the carmaker’s profits during the cited period.
The court’s finding has rattled the business community. Since 2013, 192 companies have been in base salary disputes, and 115 cases are pending in court. About half of them are mid- or small-sized enterprises employing 300 or fewer people. Under the ruling, companies may also have to pay up to three years of compensation. With bonuses counted as base salary, allowances for overtime and non-work days also could be challenged. The spike in labor costs could further pain companies.
Kia Motors on Thursday warned the stock market that it could fall into the red in the third quarter as it would have to set aside around 1 trillion won in loss reserves for past payment dues following the court ruling. The company has been struggling because sales in China have more than halved from a year ago amid a diplomatic row over the deployment of a U.S. missile shield.
The ruling is also a wake-up call for the country’s outdated pay system. In the industrialization days of 1970s and 1980s, Korean employers tried to save regular pay as much as possible by compensating employees with various allowances instead. It was all well for the management that wished to keep regular pay to the minimum and the union that was more concerned with mechanical increases in annual pay. Such pay system does not work in today’s highly sophisticated industrial field. Jobs have become complicated and diverse. Productivity and seniority no longer necessarily match.
At the end of the day, all the confusion and cost over the dispute in base salary is dumped on the employers. The government and court must be more precise in their definition of base salary, and the legislature should hurry in necessary legislations. The union also needs to change its attitude and work with the management to devise a pay system that is more future-looking and workable for both sides.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 1, Page 30
기업활동 비용 크게 늘 우려
법원은 신의칙 기준 세워야
서울중앙지법이 어제 기아자동차의 통상임금 소송 1심 선고에서 노조 일부 승소 판결을 내렸다. 정기상여금과 중식비를 통상임금에 포함시켜 밀린 임금으로 지급해야 한다는 것이다. 이에 따라 사측은 노조가 청구한 1조926억원 가운데 4223억원을 지급해야 하게 됐다. 사측은 정기상여금을 통상임금에서 제외한 것은 노사 합의에 따랐다며 ‘신의성실의 원칙’을 지켜야 한다고 주장했지만 받아들여지지 않았다.
기업으로선 당혹스러운 일이다. 2013년 이후 192개 기업이 통상임금 소송을 당했고 지금도 115개가 소송을 진행 중이다. 절반가량은 종업원 300인 미만 중소기업들이다. 이번 판결로 이들은 갑작스레 과거 3년간의 추가 노동비용을 물어야 할 가능성이 커졌다. 상여금이 통상임금에 포함되면서 시간외수당·휴일수당 지급 부담도 커지게 됐다. 반도체 호황에 따른 착시효과를 빼면 기업 경영이 날로 어려워지고 있는 현실에서 큰 부담이 아닐 수 없다.
기아차는 중국의 사드 보복에다 통상임금 부담까지 겹쳐 하반기 흑자를 기약하기 어려운 상황이다. 한국에 투자하는 외국 기업들도 '인건비 리스크'를 걱정해야 하게 됐다. 주한미국상공회의소는 지난달 30일 이례적으로 "한국 정부는 통상임금의 정의를 명확히 규정하고 현실에 기반한 법적 규제를 마련해야 한다"고 촉구했다. 주요 경제단체들도 "한국에서 기업 하기 더 어렵게 됐다"고 걱정하고 있다. 상급심에서 이런 현장의 목소리를 보다 귀담아듣길 기대한다.
이번 판결은 후진적 호봉제 임금체계에 대한 경고이기도 하다. 1970~80년대 한국 기업은 본봉을 적게 주고 수당을 많이 주는 임금체계를 채택해 왔다. 당장의 인건비를 아끼려는 회사 측과 해마다 자동으로 임금 상승을 누리는 노조 측의 이해가 맞아떨어졌다. 그러나 한국 산업의 고도화와 4차 산업혁명으로 호봉제 임금은 시대와 맞지 않게 됐다. 직무가 과거와 비교할 수 없을 만큼 다양해졌고, 더 이상 생산성과 나이도 일치하지 않게 됐다. 대법원은 2012년 정기상여금이 고정성·정기성·일률성을 충족하면 통상임금으로 봐야 한다고 판결해 임금체계 개편에 불을 댕겼다. 이후 많은 기업이 성과에 따라 보상하는 방식으로 임금체계를 바꿨지만 자동차를 비롯한 여러 산업이 여전히 호봉제를 고수하고 있다. 기득권을 지키려는 강력한 노조의 입김에 회사 측이 원칙 없이 휘둘려 왔기 때문이다.
여기엔 정부와 정치권의 무원칙도 한몫했다. 임금체계 개편의 근거가 되는 근로기준법 개정안은 국회에서 수년째 발이 묶여 있다. 통상임금 기준과 원칙에 대한 정부의 명확한 가이드라인도 없는 상태다. 법원의 '신의칙' 인정도 1심, 2심에 따라 오락가락하고 있다. 통상임금을 둘러싼 혼란과 비용을 기업에 모두 전가하고 있는 셈이다. 정부와 법원은 통상임금 기준을 명확히 하고 정치권도 관련 법제를 서둘러 정비해야 한다. 기득권에만 집착하는 노조의 자세 변화도 필수다. 이번 판결을 계기로 노사는 머리를 맞대고 기존의 호봉제에서 성과급 중심으로 임금체계를 서둘러 개편해야 할 것이다.