Obstinance on both sides (국문)

The first regular session of the National Assembly since the launch of the liberal Moon Jae-in administration opened Friday. But prospects are not bright as opposition parties hold a majority in the legislature. As it turned out, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party defined the Moon administration’s governance style as a “new variety of the bad practices of the past,” the kind the president himself vowed to root out. The opposition People’s Party, now led by its former chairman Ahn Cheol-soo, also declared all-out war against the ruling party.
The regular session of the Assembly this time is a prelude to a ferocious battle ahead of local elections next June. Opposition parties will most likely try to thwart the government and ruling party’s policy goals in order to prove their raison d’etre. Clashes are expected over a myriad of issues — such as next year’s budget, welfare programs, tax hikes, reform of law enforcement agencies and the government’s bold push to wean Korea off of nuclear power.
However, the environment at home and abroad poses serious threats to our national security and prosperity. Conflict and confrontation among politicians will only deepen growing public concerns about the possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea’s nuclear threats and a further economic slowdown. If politicians are engrossed in political fights without a sense of crisis, that constitutes a serious crime beyond the realm of dereliction of duty.
What they need, above all, is cooperation and the political skills to overcome their perception gaps. In particular, the government and ruling party must take the regular session of the Assembly as an opportunity to change their domineering governance style.
The nation can hardly go forward without some bipartisan agreement. Despite the need to cooperate with the opposition to push the 100 national tasks President Moon pledged to tackle, the ruling party has never demonstrated mature leadership. Instead, it simply pressures the opposition to follow its lead, citing massive protests against the government as manifested in the candlelight vigils that led to the ouster of President Park Geun-hye.
The ruling party must accept the new political reality in which it is a minority and respect the opposition. Self-righteousness and arrogance are their biggest enemies. The opposition also must mull why their rival is enjoying overwhelming support from the public. Both sides must find a way out of the current political deadlock.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 2, Page 26
문재인 정부 출범 이후 첫 정기국회가 어제부터 열렸지만 전망은 밝지 않다. 여소야대 정국인 데다 야당의 견제 강도가 어느 때보다 강하기 때문이다. 제1 야당인 자유한국당은 문 정부의 국정운영을 ‘신적폐’로 규정했고, 안철수 대표 체제로 재정비한 국민의당도 대여 강경투쟁을 선포했다. 더욱이 이번 정기국회는 내년 6월 지방선거로 가는 길목이다. 정치적 존재감을 드러내기 위한 야권의 선명성 경쟁에 불이 붙을 조짐이다. 예산과 복지, 증세, 탈원전, 권력기관 개혁 등 산적한 현안마다 여야의 격돌이 예상된다.
문제는 갈등과 파행으로만 치닫기엔 나라 안팎의 사정이 그렇게 한가하지도 녹록하지도 않다는 사실이다. 한반도 전쟁까지 거론되는 안보 불안에 경제 전망마저 불투명한 복합 위기의 대한민국이다. 정치권이 위기의식 없이 정쟁에만 몰입하는 건 무책임을 넘어 역사와 국민 앞에 죄를 짓는 일이다. 말뿐이 아닌 실질적인 협치와 그를 위한 정치력을 발휘해야 한다는 것을 여야 정치권은 되새겨야 한다. 특히 정부와 여당은 그동안의 일방통행식 국정운영을 반성하고 협치를 강화하는 계기로 만들어야 한다.
정권이 바뀌었지만 야당 협조 없인 한 걸음도 나갈 수 없는 게 우리의 정치 현실이다. 100대 국정과제 역시 대부분 입법으로 뒷받침돼야 한다. 그럼에도 여권은 그동안 야당에 양보하면서 협조를 이끌어 내는 정치력을 발휘하는 모습을 보인 적이 없다. ‘국민 눈높이’와 ‘촛불 정신’을 앞세워 야권을 압박하기 일쑤였다. 여소야대의 다당제 지형을 인정하고 야당을 존중하며 양보할 건 양보해야 한다. 오만과 독선은 협치의 적이다. 야당 역시 정부 견제엔 충실하되 대통령과 여당이 야당에 비해 압도적인 지지를 받는 이유를 살펴야 한다. 협치는 국민의 요구다. 공존과 난국 돌파의 새 길을 찾아내는 게 정치권 전체의 책무다.