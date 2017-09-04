A look into the family history of Yi Seong-gye

Family Register of Hwaryeong-bu Prefecture Written in the Late Goryeo DynastyKing Gongyang of Goryeo PeriodYongsan District, central SeoulNational Treasure No. 131This family register documents the ancestry of Yi Seong-gye, and was drawn up at the local government office in Yeongheung, the birthplace of Yi. He later became known as King Taejo (1335-1408), the founder of the Joseon Dynasty.People of the noble family were required to renew their family register every three years.One copy was kept at the local government office, and the other copy was often kept at home.This one appears to be the one kept by Yi Seong-gye.The family register contains information such as his official position, the feudal estate allocated to him, names of his brothers, children, sons-in-law, and slaves.The family register is a very important document about Yi Seong-gye and his family as well as the family register system of that era.