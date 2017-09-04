[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <20-1 Smart Farms>] Smart farms swap scarecrows for sensors (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

After Mr. Choe quit his high-paying corporate job early last year, he and his wife decided to move to Yeongju, North Gyeongsang, to start a farm.고액의 연봉이 보장되는 대기업을 뒤로한 최씨는 아내와 함께 경상북도 영주로 귀농을 결심했다.Choe, a 58-year-old former quality control manager who’s done his share of physically demanding work at a number of major Korean shipbuilders, thought farming wouldn’t be much of a challenge. It took him less than a month to realize he was wrong. Growing zucchinis and trying to make a living out of it took more of a physical toll than he had anticipated. Choe and his wife have not given up on farming just yet, but a year down the line they are still looking for ways to make the work less demanding.올해 58세인 최씨는 대형 중공업 회사에서 품질관리 담당으로 일했다. 육체적으로 힘든 일에는 충분히 익숙했기 때문에 농사 일 정도는 큰 문제가 되지 않을 것이라 생각했다. 하지만 자신의 생각이 틀렸다라는 것을 알기까지는 한 달이 채 걸리지 않았다. 애호박을 기르고 판매해 생활비를 벌기란 최씨의 예상보다 훨씬 많은 육체 노동을 요구했다. 귀농을 포기하고 도시로 돌아가는 수많은 사람들과 달리 최씨와 아내는 아직 농사를 포기하지 않았다. 하지만 1년이 지난 지금 최씨와 아내는 육체노동을 덜어줄 방법을 찾고 있다.This is where the convergence of farming and technology may come to the rescue, ultimately enabling people like Choe to take advantage of what’s known as “smart farming.”농사와 기술의 접목은 최씨와 비슷한 상황에 처해 있는 사람들에게 “스마트 파밍”이라는 한 가지 방법을 제공한다.In a report, the Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI), a think tank dedicated to research in agricultural development and related policy, described smart farms as “a farm that can remotely and automatically maintain and manage the growing environment of crops and livestock by utilizing ICT [information and communication technology] in [greenhouses], stables, orchards and so on.”한국농촌경제연구원은 보고서에서 스마트 팜을 “ICT를 비닐하우스, 축사, 과수원 등에 접목하여 원격··자동으로 작물과 가축의 생육 환경을 적정하게 유지·관리할 수 있는 농장을 의미”한다고 정의했다.The report notes that in controlled horticulture, or growing plants with the aid of new technology, production increases by an average 44.6 percent and gross profit increases by an average 40.5 percent.이 보고서는 스마트팜 시설 도입 이후 시설원예 농가의 생산량이 이전 대비 44.6% 증가했고, 수익은 40.5% 상승했다고 설명했다.A farmer that adopts these smart farming techniques uses sensors to monitor the conditions in the area where plants are grown, including temperature and humidity as well as the levels of CO2 and oxygen. Data analysis is also a crucial element in smart farming, as the control unit needs to have a reference point to understand and interpret the information collected by the sensors. For instance, if past data indicates that strawberries are the sweetest when they are grown in an environment with a temperature between 20 and 26 degrees Celsius (68 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit), the system will automatically keep the temperature within that range based on the information recorded by the sensors.이러한 스마트 팜 기술을 도입하는 농업인들은 보통 각종 센서를 통해 작물이 자라는 환경을 모니터링한다. 온도·습도·이산화탄소·산소의 양과 같은 요소들이 측정 가능하다. 데이터 분석 또한 스마트팜의 중요한 부분이다. 시설 제어 장치들은 센서로 수집된 정보들을 데이터 분석을 통해 이해하고 해석한다. 예를 들어 딸기의 당도를 높일 수 있는 적정 온도가 섭씨 20~26도라면 이를 바탕으로 제어 시스템은 비닐하우스 내의 온도를 그 적정 범위 내로 유지하는 것이다.The concept of smart farming is still considered relatively new in Korea, where the majority of farmers come from an older generation that are generally less willing to adopt a completely new approach to growing and maintaining crops.이러한 스마트 파밍의 개념은 아직 한국에서는 생소한 편이다. 한국 농업인구가 노령화 되어 가고 있는 가운데 많은 이들이 완전한 새로운 농업 방식의 도입을 꺼려하는 것이다.But more people like Choe are giving up their jobs in the city and turning to farming.하지만 최씨처럼 도시의 삶을 뒤로하고 농업을 선택하는 사람들이 늘어나고 있는 추세이다.According to data from Statistics Korea, the number of people leaving the city to take up farming has jumped from 17,464 in 2011 to 20,559 last year.통계청 자료에 의하면 2011년에 1만7464명에 달했던 귀농인의 수는 작년에는 2만559명으로 늘어났다.Still, the growing interest in farming hasn’t been able to stop the steady decline in the number of farmers. According to the statistics agency, there were 2.96 million farmers in 2011. This number plummeted to 2.5 million by 2016.하지만 농업에 대한 관심이 늘어나고 있는 추세에도 불구하고 한국 농업인 수는 줄어들고 있다. 통계청에 의하면 2011년에 약 2억9600만 명에 달했던 농업인구 수는 2016년에는 2억5000만 명으로 줄어들었다.“The farming population in Korea continues to fall and age,” said the KREI report. “Farming methods that rely on human labor are reaching their limit, not to mention the shrinking investment in the agricultural sector.”]농촌경제연구소는 “한국의 농가인구는 감소화 고령화”되고 있다며 “노동 투입 중심의 영농 방식이 한계에 달하고 있으며, 농업 분야의 실질 자본투자도 위축되고 있다”고 전했다.Even so, Koreans are reluctant to change their farming techniques.이러한 실정에도 한국인들은 여전히 영농 방식을 바꾸는 것을 꺼려한다.“Most farmers don’t know what to do with the technology even if it’s installed on their farms,” said the report. “This is because, despite advantages such as an increase in productivity and reduction of labor costs, there are no previous models that farmers can follow, or they lack confidence in the effectiveness of smart farming.”농촌경제연구소는 보고서를 통해 한국 농가들은 “막상 스마트팜을 어떻게 운영해야 할지 모르는 경우가 대부분”이라며 “이는 스마트 팜이 생산성 향상, 노동력 절감 효과가 큼에도 기존 농가들이 따라갈 수 있는 모델이 없거나 효과에 대한 확신이 없기 때문”이라고 말했다.While smart farming is yet to find a home at most farms in Korea, it has already been put into practice in other parts of the world.한국에선 아직 제자리를 찾지 못했지만 스마트 파밍의 개념은 이미 세계 다른 지역에서 많이 실행되고 있다.Even back in the early 2000’s, major farms in the United States began to use automated trackers and machinery to more effectively prepare their fields with less manpower. More recently, the level of automation has increased, as has the precision of the equipment.미국의 대형 농장들은 2000년대 초반에 이미 자동화 트랙터 및 기구들을 사용해 적은 인력으로 농장 관리를 해왔다. 그리고 최근에는 기계의 정밀화를 통해 자동화의 수준을 높이고 있다.John Deere, the leading agricultural equipment maker in the United States, has included GPS in its tractors and machines for roughly a decade already. The system tracks the movement of the tractors, most of which are automated, and makes sure they don’t cover the same ground twice, increasing the efficiency of the automated system.미국 농업 기구 제조사인 존 디어(John Deere)는 회사에서 제조하는 트랙터과 기구에 이미 약 10년 전에 GPS를 장착하기 시작했다. 이 시스템은 자동화된 트랙터의 움직임을 감지하여 이미 경작한 땅을 다시 경작하는 일을 줄이는 등의 방식으로 효율성을 극대화한다.Monsanto, an American multinational agricultural and biotechnology company, is another leader in the industry that’s trying to bring new technology into agriculture in the United States.미국의 농업 및 생물공학 다국적 기업인 몬산토 또한 미국 농산업에 기술을 접목시키는데 앞장서고 있다.One of the new areas that the company has dived into is the field of data science.최근에는 데이터 과학이라는 분야에 도전장을 내밀었다.Yong Gao, the director of corporate engagement Asia and Africa for Monsanto and president of Monsanto China, told the Korea JoongAng Daily during an interview in Seoul on Aug. 17 that data science can be used in farming to optimize the size of the yield.몬산토의 아시아 및 아프리카 대외협력 총괄 디렉터 겸 몬산토 차이나 사장인 용 가오 박사는 지난 8월 17일 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 데이터 과학은 농작물 생산량 극대화에 요긴하게 쓰일 수 있다고 전했다.“If we can get all the factors [that maximize production] and optimize the function of crop yield [which combines factors such as the genes of plants, environment and farming practices with other variables], then we can maximize the yield,” Gao explained. Data science enables the analysis of these factors.가오 박사는 “만약 [생산량 극대화에] 필요한 모든 요소들을 모아서 [작물의 유전자, 농장 환경 및 영농 방식을 결합하는] 생산 공식을 최적화 한다면 생산량 극대화가 가능해진다”라고 말했다. 데이터 과학이 이러한 요소들의 분석을 담당하는 것이다.Gao provided analysis of historical weather data as an example, explaining that accumulated data on weather during the farming season can help farmers predict weather patterns that might affect their crops in the future.가오 박사는 과거 날씨 데이터 활용을 예로 들어 축적된 날씨 데이터를 통해 농작물에 영향을 미칠 향후 날씨를 예측할 수 있다고 설명했다.Nearly 200 million acres of farms in the United States have adopted Monsanto’s climate field-view platforms, according to company data.몬산토에 의하면 미국 내 약 2억 에이커의 농장들이 이미 회사의 날씨 관련 플랫폼을 도입했다.Investors don’t shy away from putting their money on smart farming start-ups in the U.S. either.투자자들은 미국 내 스마트팜 관련 스타트업체들에 대한 투자도 아끼지 않는다.In May this year, a U.S. agriculture group AeroFarms raised more than $34 million from investors around the world. The company runs indoor farms which are stacked vertically to maximize space. They grow produce such as lettuce using aeroponics, which is the process of growing crops in a misty environment without using soil.지난 5월 미국의 농업 그룹 에어로팜스(AeroFarms)는 약 3400만 달러의 투자를 유치했다. 에어로팜스는 수직형 팜하우스로 공간 사용을 극대화하는 실내 농장을 운영한다. 회사는 상추와 같은 작물을 분무경재배라는 기술을 이용해 생산한다. 이 기술은 흙 없이 분무경을 이용해 작물을 생산한다.There are, however, home-grown start-ups that are trying to spread smart farming in Korea.한국에도 자국 내에 스마트팜을 확산시키려 노력하는 스타트업들이 존재한다.Farmpath, an agriculture tech company based in Daejeon, offers the most common smart farming solution to Korean farmers.대전에 위치한 '팜패스'는 스마트팜의 표본이 되는 솔루션을 제공한다.One of its services, titled FarmNavi, collects, analyzes and controls the setting of greenhouses via hardware such as sensors. The monitoring is done through a farmer’s smart device or a kiosk that’s installed near the greenhouse. The system uploads the data into a cloud system provided by the company and the accumulated data is analyzed and compared to the information gathered from other users in order to optimize growth and maximize yield.'팜내비'라는 서비스는 센서를 이용해 비닐하우스의 환경에 대한 정보를 수집하고 분석하며 조종한다. 모니터링은 농부의 스마트폰이나 비닐하우스 가까이 설치된 키오스크를 통해 이루어진다. 팜내비의 시스템은 수집된 데이터를 클라우드 시스템에 업로드하며 축적된 데이터를 다른 사용자들의 데이터와 비교해 식물의 성장을 최적화하고 생산량을 극대화한다.Jang Yoo-seop, a computer-programmer-turned entrepreneur, started the company in 2011 after realizing that there was a dearth in new technology in the agricultural industry.컴퓨터 프로그래머 출신인 팜패스의 대표 장유섭은 지난 2011년 국내 농산업에 기술 도입이 필요하다는 생각에 회사를 설립했다.“I was asked to create a software program that can manage a farming cooperative with some 60 farmers,” explained Jang. “But there was no request for software updates from the cooperative, which made me realize that the industry is essentially in a rut when it comes to technology.”그는 약 10년 전 “60명 조합원을 관리하는 영농조합의 소프트웨어를 만들어 달라는 부탁을 받았다”며 “그런데 1년이 지나도 소트프웨어 업데이트 등의 요청은 없었고 변화가 있어야할 시점인데도 없는 것을 보고 산업이 기술적으로는 정체되어 있음을 알게 됐다”고 회사 설립 동기를 설명했다.Jang’s parents, who had worked hard to raise livestock for nearly four decades, were heavily in debt. This led him to realize that farmers need to adopt new technology so that their labor is not wasted.장 대표는 또한 40여 년간 축산업에 종사했는데도 빚만 지게 된 자신의 부모를 보며 농부들의 수고가 헛되지 않으려면 더 생산적으로 농사를 지을 수 있도록 하기 위해 기술 접목이 필요하다는 생각을 하게 됐다고 설명했다.Jang also realized over the years that even with an improved yield, farmers are not compensated properly because of the way agricultural products are commonly sold in Korea. Normally, a farmer sells crops by box to a middle man. The middle man puts them up for auction at markets around Korea, which means the price that they pay the farmers can fluctuate greatly depending on demand, which also varies by region.장 대표는 몇 년 동안 산업을 관찰해 생산성이 늘어나도 한국의 유통 시스템으로 인해 농부들이 적절한 보상을 받지 못하는 것을 알게 됐다. 보통 한국의 농부들은 생산물을 박스로 중간상인에게 판매한다. 중간상인들은 이 농산물들을 경매장 등과 같은 한국 전역의 시장에서 판매하는데 이는 농부들이 받는 금액은 시세에 따라서 너무 큰 차이가 있다는 의미다. 이 시세는 수요에 따라 결졍되며 수요는 지역마다 다르다.For this reason, Jang decided to help farmers keep track of their produce.장 대표는 농부들이 그들이 가꾸고 판매한 상품들을 트래킹할 수 있도록 도와주고자 결심했다.Agrisys was developed for this purpose. The system gathers all the data relating to a farmers produce, including where the crops were produced and how much they were ultimately sold for. Over the years, the system can even estimate the going rate of products and recommend where crops are likely to fetch the highest price at certain times of year.애그리시스가 바로 그런 역할을 하는 솔루션이다. 애그리시스는 농부의 생산품에 관련된 각종 정보를 수집한다. 수집되는 정보는 농작물의 생산지뿐 아니라 최종 판매 가격등도 포함되어 있다. 시간이 지나 이런 정보가 쌓이게 되면 애그리시는 생산품의 실세 가격을 추정하고 농부들에게 특정 기간에는 어디에 물품을 판매하면 가장 좋은 가격을 받을 수 있는지 또한 알려줄 수 있다.While Jang’s company bet on adding technology to traditional farms, Leo Kim of n.thing decided to develop a whole new approach to growing plants.팜내비가 전통 농장에 기술을 도입하는 모델을 채택했다면 엔씽의 김혜연 대표는 작물 재배에 새로운 방법으로 접근을 하기로 했다.His business model begins with a simple and small pot, where herbs such as basil are grown. While the pots look small, they are topped with various sensors that monitor the condition of the plants inside.김 대표의 비즈니스 모델은 심플하고 작은 화분에서부터 시작되었다. 이 화분에서는 바질과 같은 각종 허브를 재배할 수 있다. 비록 크기는 작지만 엔씽의 화분들은 작물의 각종 상태들을 모니터링 할 수 있는 각종 센서가 부착되어 있다.“We call it the smart pot, equipped with sensors that can track the moisture in the soil and the temperature, as well as other factors crucial to the growth of the plants,” Kim explained.김 대표는 “우리는 이걸 스마트 화분이라 부른다”며 “이 화분들의 센서를 통해 토양의 습도와 온도는 물론 작물을 키우는데 필요한 다양한 요소들을 트래킹 할 수 있다”라고 설명했다.Kim’s company started in January 2014 with the seed money his team earned by winning an award at a start-up competition sponsored by Google. He was given an opportunity to pitch his company in London. Five minutes into his pitch, he had already received an offer from a British company to invest $150,000.김 대표는 지난 2014년 1월에 엔씽을 설립했다. 초반자본금은 구글이 지원하는 스타트업 대회에서 수상은 상금을 사용했다고 설명했다. 구글이 지원하는 프로그램을 통해 런던에서 피칭을 할 기회가 있었던 김 대표는 피칭 약 5분만에 15만달러를 투자하고 싶다는 영국 회사의 제의를 받았다고 한다.He took these pots to the next level and created a complete farming ecosystem in a shipping container. This container, which provides farmable space equivalent to 1,322 square meters, is equipped with not only sensors but also LED lights and temperature controllers. n.thing sold the container farm to a company in Denmark in August.그는 이 화분들을 가지고 또 다른 시도했다. 바로 컨테이너 안에 완전한 농업 생태계를 만드는 것이었다. 이 컨테이너는 약 400평의 농경지와 맞먹는 농업 공간을 제공하며 각종 센서뿐만 아니라 LED전등과 온도 제어시스템도 갖춰져 있다. 지난 8월에는 덴마크의 한 회사에 이 컨테이너 농장을 수출하기도 했다.“There are needs overseas for this type of farm because it allows people to grow vegetables even in the middle of a city,” said Kim. Demand for his container farms comes from countries such as the Middle East and Singapore as well. Ultimately, Kim envisions anyone living in a city will be able to grow their own vegetables using these plants.“도시 한복판에서 채소를 재배할 수가 있기 때문에 해외에서도 니즈가 많다”라고 김 대표는 설명했다. 엔씽의 컨테이너 팜은 중동, 싱가포르등의 시장에서 관심을 가지고 있다고 한다. 궁극적으로 김 대표는 엔씽의 제품들을 통해 도시에 사는 누구나가 자신들이 먹을 채소를 기를 수 있는것이 비전이라고 설명했다.Manna CEA, a startup based in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, has been developing a farming ecosystem that defies climate change.충청북도 진천에 자리한 '만나씨이에이'는 기후변화에 대항할 수 있는 농업 환경을 조성하는데 성공했다.The company adopted an aquaponics system for its farms, which relies on fresh water fish to produce bacteria that plants can feed on.이 회사는 아쿠아포닉스, 즉 수경재배 시스템을 도입했다. 이 시스템은 민물고기가 만들어 내는 박테리아를 사용해 식물을 키운다.“Manna CEA has improved proven aquaponics production methods by developing proprietary technology that controls the levels of macro and micro nutrients,” said the company spokesperson.만나씨이에이 관계자는 “만나씨이에이는 이미 입증된 수경재배 방식을 영양소를 컨트롤하는 독점적인 기술로 발전시키는데 성공했다”고 설명헀다.The system, according to the company, uses 90 percent less water than traditional farming systems while nearly doubling the yield. It is also pesticide free, which has became a major issue among Korean consumers after the recent contaminated egg scandal.만나씨이에이의 농업 시스템은 일반적인 농업 시스템보다 물 사용량을 약 90% 절감할 수 있으며 생산량을 많게는 두 배로 늘릴 수 있다고 한다. 또한 만나씨이에이 농업 기술은 최근 '살충제 달걀' 사건 등으로 한국 소비자들에게 문제가 되고 있는 물질의 농약을 전혀 사용하지 않는다.Manna CEA has raised over $13 million in venture capital, according to company data.지금까지 회사는 약 1300만 달러의 투자금을 조달하는데 성공했다.There are, however, hurdles to jump over for tech companies hoping to operate in the local agriculture sector.물론 아직까진 기술 회사들이 국내 농산업에 진출하기 위해서는 넘어야 할 관문이 많다.One of the important tasks is to raise awareness among farmers that they need to change their methods in order to increase productivity, even against unfavorable conditions such as natural disasters.가장 큰 과제 중 하나는 바로 농부들로 하여금 자연재해와 같은 위험 요인에 굴하지 않고 생산량을 늘릴 수 있도록 그들의 농업 방식을 바꿀 필요성을 일깨워 주는 것이다.Since a number of free trade agreements were signed with countries such as Chile and the United States in recent years, the quantity of imported agricultural products has nearly doubled. The total in 2004 stood at about $14.5 billion. The figure catapulted to about $30.5 billion by 2015.실제로 칠레, 미국등과 같은 나라와 자유무역협정 (FTA)가 체결된 이후 수입 농산품의 양은 약 2배로 늘었다. 2004년에는 약 145억 달러에 머물렀던 농산품 수입량은 2015년에는 305억 달러로 늘어났다.Local farmers are unable to cope with natural disasters and other unfavorable conditions, leading to a fall in production. As a result, the production of locally grown products dropped over the years, causing imports to increase. For instance, the market share of homegrown carrots has fallen below 50 percent with the fall of production in Korea. “The production of carrots plummeted due to [unfavorable weather conditions such as] the heavy rainfall in September, 2004 and typhoons in 2007 and 2012,” said Ji Sung-tae, a senior researcher at KREI. “This led imported carrots to take the bigger share of the pie in the domestic market.”자연재해 등과 같은 위험요소에 적응하지 못한 농부들의 생산량은 줄어들었고, 그로 인해 수입량은 늘어날 수밖에 없었다. 예를 들어, 당근과 같은 품종의 자급률은 약 50%이하로 하락하였다는게 전문가들의 설명이다.농업경제연구원의 지성태 연구원은 한 보고서에서 “당근의 경우 특히 2004년 9월 집중호우, 2007년과 2012년 태풍의 발생으로 생산량이 급감하였다”라며 그로 인해 당근 수입이 증가했다고 설명했다.“The dynamics of farming are changing rapidly,” said Kim of n.thing. “For instance, most strawberry farms in Indonesia had to close down because they could no longer grow strawberries because of climate change. Modern farming must be able to cope with such changes.”엔씽의 김혜연 대표는 “농산업이 빠르게 변화하고 있다”며 “실제로 인도네이사의 딸기 농장들이 문을 닫아야만 했는데 그 이후는 기후변화”라고 설명했다.김대표는 “현대 농업은 이러한 변화에 대응할 수 있어야한다”라고 덧붙였다.There is also a lack of technological understanding among senior officials.정부와 관공서의 기술에 대한 이해 부족도 문제점으로 지적된다.“A lot of information technology companies put their foot into the industry but end up leaving because of a lack of government support, which tends to lean more toward spending money for hardware,” explained Jang of FarmPath. “But software to control the hardware is equally — if not more — important because software programs allow this equipment to react properly to farming conditions that can often change.”팜패스의 장 대표는 “IT 업체들이 이 분야에 들어왔다가 접는 경우가 많은데 정부의 지원이 부족하기 때문”이라며 “개발 지원이 하드웨어 쪽에 맞춰져 있다”고 말했다.그는 또한 “하드웨어를 제어하는 소프트웨어 또한 동일하게 또는 더 중요하다”라고 말하며 “현장에는 예외 상황이 많은데 거기에 맞도록 소프트웨어가 조절해주기 때문”이라고 덧붙였다.최형조 기자 BY CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]