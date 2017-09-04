Dear Wan Gang (국문)

Dear Wan Gang, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference,
Thank you for attending the celebration for the 25th anniversary of Korea-China ties, hosted at the Korean Embassy, as the main guest on Aug. 24. Thanks to your presence, we could avoid having no main guest as it had been for the Gaecheonjeol reception last year. After the event, I looked up your interview from 10 years ago. You had volunteered to go to the small town of Donggou in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture during the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s. The locals, mostly ethnic Koreans, chose you as the leader of the production division for your diligence. Local party executives said the people had keen eyes, and you recalled that the good-hearted local elders in Donggou taught you how to could change the hearts of the people with sincerity.
Then you received a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at Clausthal University of Technology in Germany and worked for Audi Corporation for more than 10 years. Upon returning to China, you presented the 2020 Chinese Science and Technology Development Strategy to key leaders in Zhongnanhai, Beijing. The Organization Department in charge of staffing worked with the United Front Work Department and appointed you as the minister of science and technology, chairman of the China Zhi Gong Party representing overseas Chinese and students and vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Your career and life impressed me deeply.
On Aug. 24, the ceremony was also held in Seoul, and the speaker of the National Assembly was in attendance. The heads of the two countries exchanged celebratory messages. However, the People’s Daily did not publish the news. Since the fourth nuclear test early last year, North Korea’s provocations ruined Korea-China ties. It is frustrating how a radar that Korea had installed to defend its territory left people in the two countries torn.
You learned how to win hears with sincerity in Donggou. When anti-Korean, anti-Chinese sentiments spread in the two countries in 2008, Korea promoted a movement to approach China with humble and warm hearts. China also responded and we shared the experience of changing hearts with hearts.
With a big political event slated for October, the shadow of Sino-centrism is returning. This is the outdated mindset of “China not allowing challenges and embracing absolute superiority over other countries and justifying domination,” from “Sino-centrism and Nationalism” by Lee Sung-gyu.” Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that China’s plan is to build a community among Asian nations and realize a win-win. Confucius said, “Now my way is to hear their words, and look at their conduct.” Hopefully, China’s dream is not a new Sino-centrism but a new China. We wish you the best.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 2, Page 26
*The author is a Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
지난달 24일 한국대사관이 주최한 한·중 수교 25주년 기념식에 주빈(主賓)으로 참석해 주셔서 늦었지만 감사드립니다. 덕분에 지난해 개천절 리셉션처럼 주빈 없는 행사는 면했습니다. 행사를 마치고 부주석님의 10년 전 인터뷰를 봤습니다. 1960년대 문화대혁명 와중에 옌볜(延邊) 조선족자치주의 궁핍한 둥거우(東溝)촌으로 하방을 자청하셨다고요. 아마도 조선족 동포가 많았을 주민들은 고된 농사일에도 근면한 당신을 생산대 대장으로 뽑았습니다. 마을 당 간부는 “대중의 눈은 날카롭다”며 격려했고, 당신은 “둥거우촌의 순박한 마을 어른들로부터 ‘인심으로 인심을 바꾼다’는 도리를 깊이 새겼다”고 회고했습니다.
당신은 이후 독일의 명문 클라우스탈 공대에서 자동차 공학 박사 학위를 받고 아우디에서 10여 년을 근무하셨죠. 조국의 부름에 귀국한 뒤에는 2004년 베이징 중난하이(中南海)의 최고 지도자들 앞에서 ‘2020년 중국 과학기술 발전전략’을 발표했습니다. 인재를 책임지는 중앙조직부는 통일전선부와 협조해 당신을 화교와 유학생을 대변하는 치공당(致公黨) 당주석 겸 통일전선 기구인 정협 부주석, 과학기술부 장관이란 중책을 맡겼습니다. 단련과 성공 스토리는 감명 깊게 다가왔습니다.
지난달 24일 서울에서도 기념식이 열렸습니다. 한국은 국가 의전서열 2위의 국회의장이 참석했습니다. 양국 정상도 관례대로 축전을 주고받았습니다. 최고 지도자의 동정임에도 기록의 나라답지 않게 인민일보는 게재를 생략했더군요. 지난해 초 4차 핵실험부터 엄중해진 북한의 도발이 갈라놓은 한·중 관계는 끝없는 수렁에 빠지고 있습니다. 한국이 국토를 지키고자 설치한 레이더 한 대가 양 국민 마음에 꽂은 대못을 보노라면 참담할 따름입니다.
부주석님은 한민족의 둥거우촌에서 ‘인심은 인심으로 얻는’ 체득을 했습니다. 혐중·혐한 감정이 맞붙었던 지난 2008년 한국은 “겸손하고 따뜻한 마음으로 다가가자”는 '겸따마다' 운동을 먼저 펼쳤습니다. 중국도 호응하면서 ‘인심으로 인심을 바꾸는’ 경험을 나눴습니다.
10월 큰 정치 행사를 앞두고 중국에서 잦아지는 중화민족의 위대한 부흥이라는 구호에서 중화사상의 옛 그림자를 봅니다. “도전을 불허하는 화(華)인 중국이 이(夷)에 대한 절대적 우월성 및 그 지배의 정당성을 용인하는 관념”이라는 구식 사고 말입니다(이성규, 『중화사상과 민족주의』). 시진핑(習近平) 국가주석은 “중국 방안은 인류 운명공동체를 건설해 나눔과 윈윈을 실현하는 것”이라고 말했습니다. 공자는 “그의 말을 듣고도 행실을 다시 살펴본다(聽其言而觀其行)”고 했습니다. ‘중국의 꿈’이 중화사상의 부활이 아닌 새로운 중국의 탄생이기를 기대합니다. 부주석님의 관운 역시 승승장구하시길 바랍니다.
신경진 베이징 특파원