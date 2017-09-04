A corporate role (국문)
기업이 설 자리 잃으면 J노믹스도 성공 못한다
Sept 04,2017
The Korean business community faces problems from all sides. Big employers from next year will have to pay more corporate taxes and small ones will be burdened with higher labor costs. There has been trouble in China due to retaliatory action against Seoul’s deployment of a U.S. antimissile system and labor costs are on the rise again after Kia Motors was ordered to pay its employees overdue wages by recognizing regular bonuses as base compensation. Moreover, the corporate sector is under pressure from the new liberal government to convert its irregular workforce into permanent employees and share profits with partner subcontractors in sync with the government’s economic policy on boosting jobs and income.
Can Korea Inc. withstand this onslaught? On paper it has been faring well. Exports have grown for ten months in a row. Industrial activity and private consumption has turned positive. The gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year. Consumer prices have jumped due to lengthy drought and floods, but could stabilize once food prices normalize.
But data can be misleading. Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-mann in a meeting with the trade, industry, and energy ministry questioned the data. According to a KCCI study on 494 companies listed on the main Kospi, their combined operating profit gained 17 percent in the second quarter against a year ago. But operating profits of companies unrelated to the top 10 conglomerates plunged 24 percent on year. Performance by top 10 group companies also was mixed. The only strong players were Samsung, SK, and LG riding on the global boom in semiconductors, displays, and petrochemicals. The others have all been struggling. Hyundai and Lotte were hit hard by business setbacks in China.
The semiconductor boon also cannot go on forever. Chinese latecomers are advancing fast, backed by rich capital and strong government aid.
North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat has become imminent. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol warned that economic uncertainties have escalated due to geopolitical risks from North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
The government must not neglect the imminent economic dangers. It must moderate its policy on increasing income with consideration of the affordability and impact on employers. It is true that income increases could stimulate consumer and corporate spending to help the economic expansion. But if companies are shaken, they won’t hire or invest. Without a corporate role, there cannot be increases in income and jobs, or a better economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 2, Page 26
반도체 빼면 기업 실적 최악
사드 보복에 통상임금도 부담
투자 없인 소득주도 성장 없다
재계의 시름이 날로 깊어지고 있다. 이미 법인세와 최저임금 인상이 예고된 가운데 중국의 치졸한 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 보복과 통상임금 패소라는 내우외환에 시달리고 있어서다. 일자리를 중시하는 새 정부 출범과 함께 비정규직의 정규직화, 협력회사와의 상생 등 정책에 협조해야 하는 것도 부담이다.
우리 기업들이 이런 삼각파도를 견뎌낼 만큼 충분히 건실할까. 공식 통계만 보면 그리 나쁘지는 않다. 수출은 10개월 연속 증가했다. 생산과 소비도 순항하고 있다. 2분기 국내총생산(GDP)은 지난해 같은 기간보다 2.7%, 전 분기보다 0.6% 늘어나는 등 무난한 성적을 거뒀다. 무더위와 폭우로 추석 물가가 다소 걱정되는 점만 제외하면 경기 흐름은 일견 괜찮아 보인다.
그러나 이런 숫자는 착각에 불과하다. 그제 박용만 대한상공회의소 회장은 산업통상자원부와의 간담회에서 ‘한국 경제의 착시현상’을 지적했다. 대한상의가 코스피 상장사 494개사를 분석해 보니 2분기 영업이익이 1년 전보다 17% 늘었다. 하지만 10대 그룹을 제외한 나머지 기업들의 영업이익은 같은 기간 오히려 24% 감소했다. 10대 그룹 안에서도 온도 차가 심했다. 반도체·디스플레이·석유화학 특수에 올라탄 삼성·SK·LG그룹은 단군 이래 최고의 수퍼호황을 누리고 있다. 이에 비해 실물 경제를 튼튼하게 받쳐 줘야 할 우리 기업 상당수가 안팎으로 골병들고 있다. 특히 중국의 사드 보복에 무방비로 노출된 현대차그룹과 롯데그룹은 이익이 크게 줄었다.
반도체 호황이라도 계속되면 좋겠지만 이마저도 장담할 수 없다. 중국이 반도체 굴기를 외치며 숨 가쁘게 추격해 오고 있어서다. 게다가 삼성그룹은 총수의 장기 부재라는 경영 리스크까지 짊어지고 있다. 윤부근 삼성전자 소비자가전(CE) 부문 대표는 그제 독일 베를린에서 열린 기자간담회에서 “해외 정보기술(IT) 기업들의 사례를 봐도 배가 가라앉는 건 순식간”이라며 “신종균 사장(삼성전자 인터넷·모바일 부문 대표)이 ‘졸면 죽는다’고 했는데 삼성전자가 처한 상황을 더 이상 어떻게 표현해야 할지 참담하다”고 했다.
이제는 상시적 불안요인이 된 북한 리스크도 부담이다. 이주열 한국은행 총재는 “북한 핵·미사일 도발 등 지정학적 리스크로 경제 불확실성이 매우 높은 상태”라고 말했다. 그제 금융통화위원회가 14개월째 기준금리를 만장일치로 동결한 직후에 나온 발언이다.
우리 경제를 둘러싼 이런 위험요인을 정부는 직시해야 한다. 소득 주도 성장이라는 목표를 위해 몰아치듯 쏟아내고 있는 일련의 정책을 우리 기업이 충분히 감내하고 소화할 수 있는지 면밀하게 따져야 한다. 소득 주도 성장은 국민의 소득이 늘면 가계 소비와 기업 투자가 늘어 성장으로 이어진다는 구조다. 투자와 고용의 주역인 기업이 흔들리면 결국 소득 주도 성장의 연결고리가 끊어져 버리게 된다. 기업이 설 자리가 없어지면 문재인 정부의 일자리·사람 중심의 경제정책도 결코 성공할 수 없다.