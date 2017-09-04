Defending the FTA (국문)

U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that his administration was considering nullifying the five-year bilateral free trade agreement with Korea. When asked to confirm media reports that he has asked advisers to pull out of the FTA, Trump said “I am . . . It’s very much on my mind,” during a visit to hurricane-devastated Houston on Saturday. Korean trade officials maintained that Washington was seeking “modifications” in the terms instead of outright renegotiations. Walking out of the deal would have stunned Seoul officials.
The comment could be more political rhetoric ahead of mid-term elections next year. Trump may be reviving his “America First” slogan that won him the presidential title by threatening to do away with free trade deals he claims have damaged U.S. trade and jobs.
Terminating a symbolic free trade pact with South Korea, however, would not be that easy as it could send the wrong message to North Korea about the alliance between South Korea and the United States at a time when North Korea has pushed brinkmanship over nuclear and missile programs to the limit. His security aides, like National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis are said to be strongly opposing the move for security reasons. The plan also upsets the business community. The American Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned the termination of the trade deal with South Korea could wreck the White House relationship with the industry and farming sector. The U.S. Manufacturers Association also advised quick action among government officials, lawmakers and governors to prevent the breakdown in the deal. Trump’s move to overthrow the deal may likely be challenged by the legislative as even the Republican Party is against killing the trade pact.
But we nevertheless must be fully prepared. Seoul has ruled out the possibility of Washington jeopardizing the deal itself. But its blunt talk suggests Trump is serious about rewriting the terms of the agreement. Seoul must demand a joint study on the FTA impact on the two economies to ensure objective grounds to argue against the United States. At the same time, the government, political and business sector should join forces to build allies in Washington and U.S. businesses.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 4, Page 34
도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부가 한국과 미국간 자유무역협정(FTA) 폐기 여부를 검토하고 있다고 미국 주요 언론들이 일제히 보도했다. 트럼프 대통령이 보좌진에게 다음주 검토작업을 시작하라고 지시했다는 구체적인 보도까지 나온다. 허리케인 수해현장을 방문한 트럼프도 "그 문제(한미FTA) 폐기 여부)를 아주 많이 생각하고 있다"며 보도 내용을 인정했다. 트럼프가 대통령이 된 이후 미국 정부에서 수정이나 재협상이 아닌 한미FTA 폐기가 언급된 것은 이번이 처음이다.
트럼프의 이번 발언은 일단 내년 중간선거를 겨냥한 국내 정치용으로 해석된다. 여러 후유증에도 불구하고 한미FTA를 폐기함으로써 '미국 우선주의'를 분명히 드러낼 기회로 생각할 수 있다. 더구나 지금은 미국 교역비중의 절반을 차지하는 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상이 진행중이다. 내년 지방선거를 앞두고 재협상에 미온적인 캐나다와 멕시코를 압박하기 위해 한미FTA 폐기라는 깜짝 카드를 던졌을 수 있다.
물론 한미FTA 폐기는 쉬운 문제가 아니다. 정치적으로 북한이 핵·미사일 도발을 계속하는 상황에서 한미FTA 폐기는 한국과의 관계를 파탄에 빠뜨릴 수 있는 위험한 행보다. 이 때문에 허버트 맥매스터 국가안보보좌관과 제임스 매티스 국방장관 등 측근들이 한미FTA 폐기에 강하게 반대하고 있는 것으로 알려지고 있다. 경제계의 반발도 크다. 미국 상공회의소는 "한미FTA 폐기는 백악관과 산업, 농업계 간의 관계를 파열시킬 것"이라고 밝혔다. 전미제조업자협회도 "(한미FTA 폐기 결정을 막기 위해) 가능한 한 빨리 정부 고위 관리, 의회 의원들, 주지사들을 접촉하라"고 촉구했다. 야당인 민주당은 물론 여당이 공화당에서도 한미FTA 폐기에 반대하는 목소리가 작지 않아 의회 통과라는 문턱을 넘을 가능성은 크지 않다는 분석도 나온다.
그럼에도 불구하고 우리로선 협상 전략의 재검토가 불가피해졌다. 그동안 우리 정부는 미국측이 FTA 폐기를 들고 나올 가능성은 거의 없다고 봐 왔던게 사실이다. 하지만 어떻게든 미국 측에 유리한 결과물을 가져가겠다는 미국의 의지가 만만치 않음이 드러났다. FTA 효과에 대한 양측 공동조사 등 재협상 프로세스를 서둘러 진행해 미국이 폐기를 공식화할 빌미를 주지 말아야 한다. 통상교섭본부 리셋도 서둘러야 한다. 정권교체와 소속부처를 둘러싼 혼선으로 우리 교섭인력이 제대로 짜이지 못한 상태다. 미국 의회와 재계 등 잠재적 우군의 설득에도 총력을 기울려야 한다.