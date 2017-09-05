KBS World Radio expands its shows in music, current affairs

KBS World Radio, an English-radio channel, has expanded its services and programming in all areas including politics, economics and culture, and also launched a 24-hour English language news service on the KBS Radio mobile app Kong.The expansion was made to satisfy rising interest in the international community in the Hallyu (the Korean wave of pop culture) and current affairs involving North Korea.The first broadcast since the expansion kicked off at 5 p.m. Monday with “KBS World Radio News,” which was followed by a music program “One Fine Day.” Hosted by vocalist Lena Park, “One Fine Day” delivers Korean music and musicians’ stories to its listeners for two hours from Monday to Friday.“I’ve always dreamt of being a DJ, and now I hope to make this program an inspiration for everyone interested in listening to good music,” said Park about her debut. Park is a second-generation Korean-American, who made her debut in the entertainment scene in 1998.Other expanded programs include “Korea 24,” which has reports on Korean current affairs, and the second season of “K-pop Connection,” which tells the stories of the country’s latest pop music and entertainment figures. Singer-turned-producer Oneway Peter has joined Angela Park, who has been hosting the K-pop program for seven years, as a new DJ.In order to cater to listeners in countries with significant time differences from Korea’s, the same programs will be repeated multiple times throughout the day.BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]