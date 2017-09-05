Crush relishes collaboration with producer : Fernando Garibay has worked with Lady Gaga

Crush poses at a preview of 2017 Mu:Con held at MBC in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Sept. 1. [ILGAN SPORTS]

Out of 64 acts that will be performing, 35 attended the preview and shared their thoughts on Mu:Con. [YONHAP]

The hip-hop singer Crush will be sharing the stage with Fernando Garibay at Mu:Con. Garibay is known for producing several songs by Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Shakira. He’s helping Crush create a new song.Mu:Con is being hosted by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28 at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, and another venue nearby. Musicians from various genres are scheduled to perform, including YB, Kiha & The Faces, The Quiett and Dok2, MC Sniper and Chung Ha. In total, there will be 59 Korean acts and five international acts.The Quiett and Dok2 of Illionaire Records will perform with Inspectah Deck of the Wu-Tang Clan, who led the golden age of 90’s hip-hop. With a large stage and diverse genres of music, from hip-hop to jazz, the acts at Mu:Con aim to stimulate the spread of K-pop onto the international scene. This year marks the sixth year of Mu:Con.“I feel really honored to work with Garibay,” Crush said at a press conference for the 2017 Mu:Con at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, last Friday.“I heard a lot of his work such as ‘Born This Way’ when I was studying music in university.” Crush spoke more about the collaboration and his life in music life in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily and other media after the MU:Con preview.A guideline for a new song has already been provided although the song is still in its initial stage. The melody is out and I am going to write the lyrics and help out with the arrangement. Unlike Garibay’s previous style [of pop music], the song we’re working on is very lyrical. In contrast to jazz R&B, it is very minimal. Somehow, it sounds like the soundtrack of “August Rush.” Garibay also provided a guideline for lyrics, the point that he wants to emphasize, but I will interpret it in my own way and put my story in. I am still thinking about the concrete parts, but maybe it will be about love. A love story about a desperate man longing for love.In the beginning of my career, there were too many musicians, but Justin Timberlake has influenced me the most in terms of hip-hop R&B. The most astounding album was “Justified,” Timberlake’s debut album. I particularly like “Rock Your Body” from that album and “Still On My Brain,” which I listened to yesterday.There are a lot of songs I love, especially the songs I have performed on. After finishing the recordings, many times I wished the song was mine. But for now, I will choose two. One is Loco’s “Hold Me Tight” and another is Sik-K’s “Party.” For “Party,” even Sik-K acknowledged that the song suited me very well and that it should be mine (laughs).To be honest, when “Beautiful” topped the charts, I had mixed feelings. I was thankful the song became a hit, yet it was bittersweet. Wherever I go, the audience remembers me as the singer of “Goblin.” I came to the conclusion that I won’t deny this situation but accept it. If fans like my music, that becomes my style.I think I get the most inspiration when I am mentally exhausted, especially when I feel like I want to leave everything behind. As the weather becomes chilly, my mood changes almost every hour, and each time something comes to me.I want to reach a wider audience as I have always been craving for this kind of collaboration with foreign musicians. I hope that through Mu:Con, not only fans in Korea but also from abroad can hear my music.BY HONG YOU-KYOUNG [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]