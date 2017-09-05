2017.09.05 Museums and Galleries

Kumho Museum, Jongno District, central SeoulTo Sunday: Works from seven contemporary Korean artists reflect on the qualities of light and darkness. The pieces include interactive video projections and installations by Je Baak, Juree Kim, Joon Y. Moon, Jaeyoung Park, Yeojoo Park, Jung Uk Yang and artist duo Jin Dallee and Park Woohyuk, who have filled up a space in the museum with a four-channel video.Admission is 5,000 won ($4.40) for adults. The museum is closed on Mondays.To get to the Kumho Museum, go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 720-5114, www.kumhomuseum.comHangaram Art Museum in the Seoul Arts Center,Seocho District, southern SeoulTo Oct. 7: More than 100 visually stunning photographs from the iconic fashion magazine Vogue are on display at the Hangaram Art Museum, all inspired by famous paintings and art movements throughout history.The exhibition explores the fertile ground bridging photography and painting, and features works from 32 celebrated fashion and portrait photographers, including late masters like Irving Penn and Cecil Beaton and younger artists like Tim Walker and Camilla Akrans.Penn’s work inspired by Rococo-era portraits are on view, as well as pieces by Erwin Blumenfeld and Erwin Olaf inspired by the famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer.Admission is 13,000 won for adults.To go to the Seoul Arts Center, get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5.(02) 332-8011, www.voguelike.comSejong Museum of Art, Jongno District, central SeoulTo Oct. 15: Some 130 pieces by master illusionist M.C. Escher, including his famed images of two hands drawing each other and lizards crawling out of a sheet of a paper, are on view. Visitors will be able to see how Escher manipulated reality in his drawings to twist people’s perceptions about the world. Through scenes that appear probable at first sight, the Dutch artist challenges viewers to consider the discord between their visual senses and the mind that processes the information.Admission is 13,000 won for adults.To get to the Sejong Museum of Art, go to Gwanghwamun station, line No. 5, exit 8.(02) 399-1000, www.sejongpac.or.krNational Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Gwacheon, GyeonggiTo Apr. 29, 2018: The exhibition features 94 paintings, sculptures, photos and installations by leading Korean artists from the museum’s collection. The theme is based on modern and contemporary art’s quality of generating “cracks in our stereotypes, common sense and fixed social orders,” according to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.The exhibition includes the controversial painting “Beautiful Woman,” on display to the public for the first time in 26 years. The move came after prosecutors in December concluded it was an authentic painting by the late modern artist Chun Kyung-ja (1924-2015), going against claims made by the artist herself and her descendants that the painting is a forgery.Admission is free.To get to the museum, go to Seoul Grand Park Station, line No. 4, exit 4, and take the shuttle bus.(02) 2188-6114, www.mmca.go.kr