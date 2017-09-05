Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALLKorea Volleyball Federation (KOVO) announced on Monday the KOVO Cup will start on Sept. 13 at Ryu Gwan-sun Gymnasium in Cheonan, South Chungcheong.KOVO is expecting a lot of changes going into the new season, as there have been a number of players transferring to different teams as Free Agents. Not only that, the foreign players that joined the teams after try-outs are expected to have an impact in the V-League this season.Starting this season, KOVO has implemented new regulations. The biggest change is expected to be the expansion of video reviews. Up until last year, each team was given two requests for video review with an additional attempt if the review was undetermined and additional requests in the fifth set. But starting this season each team can use up to ten video requests.The KOVO has also established a rising star award, awarded to a player that has shown the most potential as well as the MVP and MIP.BASEBALLSon Ah-seop of the Lotte Giants won the KBO’s MVP award for the month of August.Of the 27 votes, Son won 11 votes, winning the award for the first time since Aug. 2014. Throughout the month of August, Son played in all 27 games for the Giants and hit nine home runs with ten stolen bases, ranking second and first in the category for the month, respectively.Not only that, after hitting a home run against the Nexen Heroes on Aug. 27, Son achieved his first 20-20.“Among all the other great players, I’m very thankful to be selected as the MVP this month,” Son said. “I’ll continue my stride in September to help the Giants get better and higher.” With the MVP award, Son was awarded 2 million won ($1.77 million).By Kang Yoo-rimKorean third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun has been designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, a report claimed Friday.The San Francisco Chronicle said the Giants removed Hwang, their Triple-A third baseman at Sacramento, from their 40-man roster to clear a spot for catcher Tim Federowicz. Major league rosters expand from 25 men to 40 on Sept. 1 every year.Hwang must now wait and see if any other team claims him off waivers over the next seven days. If he clears waivers - meaning, if no club picks him up - he may be released by the Giants.The 30-year-old has had two stints with the Giants in his first U.S. season. He homered in his very first big league game on June 28, but ended up batting just .167 in 13 games before getting demoted to Triple-A.Hwang was called up six days later, but batted .125 in six games and was sent down again.In 18 games with the Giants overall, Hwang has a .154 batting average with a home run and five RBIs.Yonhap