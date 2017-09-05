A Korean J.K. Rowling (국문)

There is a Swedish filmmaker who began his career making 2- to 3-minute-long horror films for YouTube. The movies were filmed at his home, and his wife was featured in them. Thanks to his unique imagination and directing style, his films became popular, and he made it to Hollywood. His film “Annabelle: Creation” even became a hit in Korea. This is how David Sandburg found success.
In the end, creativity and consumers’ willingness to watch his work were essential. Horror films are not popular in Korea, and fantasy and sci-fi movies are nearly nonexistent. Literary genres that feed into movie genres are also marginal because the small market lowers the quality and quantity of creative pursuits, which further loses fans. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter series, and many wonder if a writer like J.K. Rowling could emerge in Korea. Unfortunately, the answer is no for now. It is not because there is no writer with such potential, but because the market cannot nurture them.
The culture where sci-fi and fantasy novels are produced and read can actively grow in a community that values imagination and intellectual curiosity, even if they are not directly related to immediate utility. However, the humanities books popular in Korea are mostly summaries of common-sense knowledge or practical texts that cram a lot of information into one or two books for college entrance exams and job interviews.
If any aspiring creator dreams to be the J. K. Rowling of Korea, I would like to recommend he or she go to the overseas market. As the world is connected through the internet, there are various global creative platforms. The problem is the language barrier. In literature, the barrier is more significant than film. Translation services are limited in quality and quantity. In fact, many literary giants write in English rather than their native language and have earned global acclaim.
This brings us back to the issue of learning English, which has long been a controversial goal for many Koreans. Rather than focusing on pronunciation, the public education should teach students to read and write properly. Koreans need to acquire the ability to enjoy the classics available for free on Project Gutenberg or MIT’s electronic library, learn a different mindset through English and express Korea’s unique culture in English. Since the Korean market is not big enough to nurture those with a unique imagination, this is the best alternative.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 4, Page 32
*The author is the cultural news editor of Korea JoongAng Daily.
MOON SO-YOUNG
2~3분짜리 단편 공포영화를 만들어 유튜브에 올리는 스웨덴 사람이 있었다. 촬영 장소는 자기 집. 배우는 아내. 하지만 기발한 상상과 깔끔한 연출에 해외 팬이 생겼다. 덕분에 그는 할리우드로 진출해 흥행에 성공했다. 한국에서도 얼마 전 히트 친 ‘애나벨: 인형의 주인’의 샌드버그 감독 이야기다.
결국 관건은 독창적 상상력, 그리고 그걸 향유할 소비자의 존재다. 한국의 공포영화가 점점 위축돼 판타지와 SF 영화는 거의 전무하며 그 바탕이 될 장르문학도 미약한 건, 협소한 시장이 창작의 양과 질을 떨어뜨리고 그게 팬을 더욱 줄이는 악순환 탓이다. 올해 ‘해리 포터’ 시리즈 20주년을 맞아 한국에도 조앤 롤링 같은 대형 소설가가 나올까 하는 질문이 자주 들리는데, 불행히도 답은 지금으로선 ‘아니오’다. 그런 잠재력을 지닌 작가가 없어서라기보다 그런 이들을 성장시켜줄 시장이 없기 때문이다.
SF·판타지 소설이 활발히 나오고 활발히 읽는 문화는, 당장의 실용과 상관없더라도 상상력과 지적 호기심을 즐기는 인문학 토양에서 성장한다. 하지만 한국에선 인기 있는 인문학서조차 온갖 분야의 지식을 한두 권에 몰아넣어 입시·취업이나 적당한 과시에 유용한 교양상식백과, 사실상의 실용서가 대부분이다. 물론 순수한 지적 호기심의 독자 수요가 있지만, 가뜩이나 작은 한국어 출판시장에서 그들의 비중은 더더욱 작다.
그러니 한국의 롤링을 꿈꾸는 새싹이 있다면 샌드버그 감독처럼 해외 넓은 세계에서 시장을 찾으라고 권하고 싶다. 지금 세계는 인터넷으로 연결돼 있고 각종 글로벌 창작 플랫폼이 존재한다. 문제는 언어장벽이다. 샌드버그처럼 영화가 아닌 문학의 경우 더 심각한 문제다. 번역 서비스의 양과 질도 제한적이니 말이다. 사실 여러 문학 거장이 이 문제를 극복하고자 모국어가 아닌 영어로 글을 써서 세계적 명성을 얻었다. 폴란드 출신의 조셉 콘래드와 러시아 출신의 블라디미르 나보코프가 대표적이다.
결국 한국인의 ‘오랜 웬수’인 영어 습득으로 돌아갈 수밖에 없다. ‘오렌지’를 ‘어륀쥐’로 발음하기보다 제대로 된 읽기 쓰기를 배울 수 있는 공교육이 필요하다. 영어로 '프로젝트 구텐베르크’ 사이트나 미 MIT대학 전자도서관에 쌓인 방대한 세계 인문 고전을 공짜로 섭렵하고, 영어를 통한 사고의 방식을 배우고, 거기에 한국인의 독특한 문화를 녹여 영어로 쓸 수 있는 그런 능력 말이다. 독특한 상상력을 지닌 이들을 키워주기에 한국 시장의 규모가 충분치 않으니 대안은 이것이다.
문소영 코리아중앙데일리 문화부장