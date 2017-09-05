No time for cacophony (국문)

At the peak of the North Korean nuclear crisis, a solid Korea-U.S. alliance is more important than ever. The alliance must be based on strong trust and close communication between leaders of the two nations. But their exchanges of contradictory remarks and incompatible positions raise true alarm.
On Sunday, shortly after the North’s sixth nuclear test, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted, “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!” Trump’s message is an explicit denunciation of the Moon Jae-in government’s dovish approach to solving the North Korean nuclear problem through dialogue.
Even after Trump’s tweets, the Blue House said that South Korea will not give up on finding peaceful ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula together with allies because the country directly experienced a bloody war with the same people across the border. That constitutes a brazen reaffirmation of Seoul’s appeasement of Pyongyang.
The divergence in stances is getting more and more obvious. After Trump tweeted on Aug. 30, “The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” Moon emphasized dialogue and diplomatic effort while stressing a need to strongly counter the North’s provocations. If these two leaders disagree on the problem, a very wrong message can be sent to North Korea. Pyongyang will certainly be convinced that the international community’s sanctions will prove ineffective.
As the New York Times and the Washington Post pointed out, Trump made a critical mistake of criticizing an ally at a critical moment. He said he will discuss with his staff whether to pull out of the Korea-U.S. free trade deal, which triggered criticism from Capitol Hill that this is not the time for a trade war with a blood ally.
But Moon is also accountable for the schism. When North Korea threatened to fire missiles toward Guam, Moon declared on South Korea’s Liberation Day that no one can take military action in the peninsula without Seoul’s consent. That would surely have sounded offensive to the United States. Does Washington really need approval from Seoul to retaliate against a missile attack on its own territory? Moon’s behavior contrasts with that of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is in constant communication with Trump.
Moon and Trump must restore the traditional alliance before it is too late if both want to overcome our worst-ever nuclear crisis.
트럼프, 어제 문 대통령의 대북 대화론 비판
양국 엇박자, 북한에 잘못된 신호 줄 수 있어
굳건한 한미동맹 복원이 북핵 해결 필요조건
6차 핵실험으로 북핵 위기가 최고조로 치달으면서 어느 때보다 긴밀한 한·미 공조가 절실하다. 특히 양국을 이끄는 문재인·도널드 트럼프 대통령 간에 두터운 신뢰와 함께 원활한 소통이 이뤄져야 하는 건 두말할 나위도 없다. 하지만 요즘 양측 발언과 반응 등을 보면 두 사람 사이에 불신이 싹 트고 균열이 깊어지는 것 같아 불안하기 그지없다.
트럼프 대통령은 6차 핵실험 직후인 3일(현지시간) 자신의 트위터에 "내가 한국에 말했듯 한국은 북한에 대한 유화적 발언이 효과가 없을 것이라는 점을 알아가고 있다"는 글을 올렸다. 그러면서 "한국은 그저 하나만 안다"고 덧붙였다. 대화를 통한 북핵 해결이라는 문재인 정부의 대북전략을 대놓고 비난한 셈이다.
청와대는 같은 날 이 글이 나온 뒤에도 "한국은 동족상잔의 전쟁을 직접 체험한 국가"라며 "동맹국들과 평화를 통한 한반도의 비핵화를 포기하지 않을 것"이라고 밝혔다. 트럼프의 비판에 정면으로 맞서 대화 기조의 대북정책을 접을 생각이 없음을 재천명한 것이다.
양측 간 불협화음은 이번뿐이 아니다. 지난달 30일 트럼프는 "미국은 지난 25년 동안 북한과 대화를 해 왔고 터무니없는 돈을 지불해 왔다"며 "대화는 답이 아니다"고 했다. 그때에도 문 대통령은 바로 "북한의 도발에 단호하게 대응하는 동시에 대화의 문을 열어놓고 외교적 노력을 아끼지 않고 있다"고 대화·제재 병행론을 폈다.
한·미 양국, 특히 두 정상이 서로 딴소리를 하면 북한에 잘못된 신호를 줄 수밖에 없다. 국제사회와 함께 양국이 추진 중인 대북제재부터 곧 구멍이 뚫릴 거라고 여길 것이다.
뉴욕타임스(NYT)·워싱턴포스트(WP) 등이 지적했듯, 현 위기상황에서 트럼프가 동맹국을 매도하는 듯한 발언을 한 건 명백한 실책이다. 그는 지난 2일 한술 더 떠 "한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 폐기 여부를 다음주 참모들과 논의하겠다"고 말했다. 그러니 "지금이 한국과 무역전쟁을 할 때냐"는 볼멘소리가 미 정계에서 터져나오는 것도 무리가 아니다.
문 대통령에게도 허물이 있기는 마찬가지다. 그는 괌 인근 수역에 미사일을 쏘겠다는 북한의 위협이 최고조에 달했던 지난달 15일, 광복절 기념식 축사를 통해 “그 누구도 대한민국 동의 없이 군사행동을 결정할 수 없다"고 선언했다. 자국 영토인 괌이 얻어맞더라고 북한을 치려면 미국 역시 우리 허락을 받아야 한다는 것처럼 들릴 이야기였다. 국내용 발언이었겠지만 트럼프 행정부로서는 자위권 차원의 반격까지 한국이 간섭하려는 듯한 인상을 받았을 것이다. 북한이 도발하는 즉시 트럼프와 쉴틈없이 통화해 대책을 숙의하는 아베 신조 일본 총리와 너무도 대비되는 모습이다.
그동안의 엇박자를 반면교사 삼아 양국은 이제라도 두 정상 간의 물샐틈없는 공조 관계를 되살려야 한다. 굳건한 한·미 혈맹 복원이야말로 최악의 북핵 위기를 헤쳐나갈 밑거름이자 최우선 필요조건이다.