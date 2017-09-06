Bestie members Dahye and Uji end contracts

Dahye and Uji of the girl group Bestie have left their group by terminating their contracts with their agency.An undisclosed source within the entertainment industry mentioned that YNB Entertainment has decided to respect the two singers’ wishes and cancelled their contracts.With their departure, the previously four-member girl group will go on hiatus, reports say.Meanwhile, it was speculated that the remaining members, Hyeyeon and Haeryung will begin performing independently. Since their debut in 2013 with the single “Pitapat,” Bestie has released singles such as “Love Options” and “Thank U Very Much” and received the “Next Generation Award” in 2015 at the Golden Disk Awards, the oldest music award show in Korea.However, after the release of their second EP “Love Emotion” and the recent injuries suffered by Dahye, each member has gone on to work on their own.Uji’s recently recorded a song for the soundtrack of tvN’s 2017 TV drama “Circle” and starred in the musical “Dream Girls” in 2015.Dahye published a book about yoga in 2015.By Bae Seung-hoon