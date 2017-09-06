Song Ji-hyo, Jo Woo-jin to star in tvN drama

Actress Song Ji-hyo and Jo Woo-jin have been cast as the main leads on tvN’s new one-act TV drama “Chief B and the Love Letter.”“Starting in December, 10 other one-act plays including ‘Chief B and the Love Letter’ will be serially broadcast,” said tvN on Tuesday.Song will play a businesswoman in a company who receives an anonymous love letter, resulting in a possible relationship with her coworker played by Jo Woo-jin.According to tvN, the short plays were created by writers selected from the “O’PEN Drama Storyteller Exhibition” held by CJ E&M.Song Ji-hyo, known for her performance in MBC’s 2006 TV drama “Princess Hours” and the 2008 film “A Frozen Flower,” has appeared on the variety show “Running Man” since 2010.Jo Woo-jin rose to fame with his role in the 2015 film “Inside Men” after 15 years of anonymity.By Bae Seung-hoon