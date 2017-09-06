Sports Briefs

GOLFKim Si-woo will join the International team in the PGA Tour’s marquee Presidents Cup tournament starting Sept. 28.Ten of the team’s 12 players were announced Tuesday and selected based on their most recent world ranking. The Presidents Cup, held every two years, pits a team of American golfers against an international team representing other countries around the world excluding Europe.The United States has dominated the match play tournament, winning nine times since the event was first held in 1994. It lost once in 1998 and tied the International team in 2003.Kim, ranked 36th in the world, is the eighth highest-ranked player on the international team and will be making his first appearance along with Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela and Adam Hadwin of Canada.Hideki Matsuyama, No. 3 in the world, is the team’s highest-ranked player and will be making his third Presidents Cup appearance. Adam Scott of Australia will be making his eighth appearance.The two remaining players will be selected by the captain, Nick Price of South Africa.The tournament will be played at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey with President Donald Trump presiding as honorary chairman.BASEBALLKim Hyun-soo of the Philadelphia Phillies scored multiple runs during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Monday, but the Korean outfielder’s performance wasn’t enough to save the Phillies from an 11-7 loss against the Mets.Kim, who appeared as the Phillies’ seventh batter and played left field, scored a run while recording two hits and two RBIs. It is Kim’s second multi-hit game with the Phillies since joining them this season. His last multi-hit game was against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 31.After Monday’s game, Kim’s batting average increased from 0.223 to 0.229.The 29-year-old Seoul native is getting more playing time with the Phillies since he left the Orioles in July. He’s managed to record at least a hit in three out of five games.By Kang Yoo-rim